Fluidity EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Eugene Nwoji
    Eugene Nwoji

    Eugene Nwoji

    Trading the forex, cryptocurrency, or any other financial market can be profitable. I've had quite an experience in forex trading (over a decade) and cryto (six years and still counting) and over this period I have been fine tuning a trading system that can be profitable over the long run.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Product Description

Fluidity EA is an auto trading system designed to capture and trade early trending markets profitably. It can also be adapted to different financial markets, such as forex, stocks, and commodities. 

The trading system is equipped with an advanced money management routine that enables you to maximize profits, minimize losses, use of dynamic lot sizing, and manually set distance between trades (trade gap).

The auto trading system employs the use of price action strategy to determine price behaviour, market entry, profit targets, and market exits. It makes use of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) to confirm and validate market entry signals.

Recommended pairs - USDJPY, CADJPY

Recommended chart timeframe - 15 minutes

Key Features of Fluidity EA

1. Fluid system - It is a fluid system that can be adapted for trading in different financial markets. All that is required is to optimize the trading system to suit the particular market you want to trade in. This version is optimized for USDJPY and CADJPY markets.

Also, the trading system can be optimized for specific broker platform that you trade on. For example, you can optimize Fluidity EA trading system differently for OctaFx, Roboforex, and IC Markets. 

2. Advanced Money Management Routine - This feature is designed to enable you attain the best possible outcome out of your trades. Martingale strategy is used to increase profitable positions in order to maximize profits. 

3. Customize - Users are able to customize settings of their Fluidity trade system according to preferences. You can adjust trade gap, timeframe, maximum equity risk per trade, choose between fixed and dynamic lot sizing, use timer, etc.

4. Designed using Price Action - Fluidity is designed and built using price action strategies, comprising of candle stick patterns such as engulfing patterns and breakouts. The use of support and resistance levels are also factored into the trade system. 

5. Volume Spread Analysis - This is used to confirm and validate trading signals before entering a position.

6. Optimized for 15 Minute Chart - Fluidity is optimized for trading 15 minute charts. Though the EA can trade other chart timeframes, it is recommended to set it up on 15 minute chart.

7. Recommended for trading USDJPY and CADJPY markets. Also, the auto trading system should be used with MT5 trading platforms that support hedging.

Important Tips on Customizing Fluidity EA 

Below are important tips to aid you in customizing your Fluidity trade system to suit your preferences. 

1. Magic Number - it is unique number, for example 100234, or 536572 that is used to identify an order as being placed by Fluidity Trade System. It is recommended that you choose a magic number that is different from the default. 

2. Dynamic LotSize - set 'true' to use dynamic lot sizing, otherwise 'false'.

3. Equity Percent - This is the percentage of your equity you are willing to risk per trade. 

4. Fixed LotSize - This is volume size per trade if Risk Percent is set to '0'. The EA uses this as volume size when dynamic lot sizing is not used.

5. Lot Size - This is your chosen lot size. Though this may seem redundant, it has its use. It is recommended that you set the values for both Fixed LotSize and LotSize. 

6. TakeProfit 

7. StopLoss 

8. Multiplier - The factor that is used to increase volume of the second trade by multiplying it. If multiplier is set below 1.0, for instance 0.5, volume of the second trade is reduced by half. While the volume is doubled if multiplier is set to 2.0.

9. Volume Change Rate - This is an index used to measure increase in volume between 2 continuous candles. Value can range from 10.0 to over 100.0.

10. Max Trade - Maximum number of trades that you want to run concurrently. Optimized value is 2.

11. Slippage 

12. Check Once Per Bar - set to 'true' if you want trade to be executed after new bar.

Strategy Testing and Optimization

In order to tune Fluidity auto trading system for best results, it is advisable to test and optimize it on a broker-by-broker basis. 

To assist you with these, MetaQuotes has some helpful articles with the links below.

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/tester_optimization/tester_optimization_parameters

You can very your profit potential by increasing risk percent, multiplier and/or max trade. Note that any increase in these parameters come with increase in risk exposure. 

Trading Strategy

Fluidity auto trading system is a trend trading EA that uses price breakouts to discover and validate market entry signals.

It works best on 15 minute chart timeframes and is optimized for USDJPY and CADJPY markets. 

It employs an advanced money management routine to helps to  maximize profits.

Results 

The results in the slides were performed on USDJPY, on 15 minute charts, from the period of 01/01/2022 to 01/04/2023.

Parameters used for the testing are:

Instrument - USDJPY

Broker Platform - OctaFx 

Test Duration - 01 January 2022 to 05 May 2023

Chart Time frame - 15 minutes 

Opening Balance - $10,000

Risk Percent - 5.0

StopLoss - 50

TakeProfit - 150

Multiplier - 1.0

Max Trade - 1


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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