Strike Line
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Strike Line is an accelerator combining
in itself a large number of the best
tools filtered
An exclusive algorithm ...
--------------------------------------------
It is great for scalping or
binary options trading this
the tool does not lag he draws
there is a multi currency with him very simple
work use given
the tool stands with additional filters for example, like makdi or bolinger waves ......