London Breakout Indicator

The London Breakout indicator is a technical analysis tool used in the forex market to help traders identify potential breakouts during the opening of the London trading session. This indicator is designed to help traders take advantage of the volatility and momentum that occurs during this time period, which can lead to significant price movements.

The London Breakout indicator works by identifying the range of price movement during the Asian trading session that precedes the London open, and then projecting potential breakout levels based on this range. The indicator typically displays two horizontal lines that represent the high and low of the Asian session range, as well as additional lines that project potential breakout levels based on the range.

Traders can use the London Breakout indicator in a variety of ways. For example, they may use it to identify potential entry and exit points for trades, or to help them set stop loss and take profit levels. Traders may also use the indicator to help them identify trends and price patterns that can inform their trading decisions.

To use the London Breakout indicator effectively, traders should be familiar with technical analysis concepts and have a solid understanding of the forex market. They should also be aware of economic news releases and other market events that may affect the market during the London trading session, as these events can cause significant volatility and may affect the accuracy of the indicator's projections.

Overall, the London Breakout indicator is a useful tool for forex traders who are looking to take advantage of the price movements that occur during the opening of the London trading session. By helping traders identify potential breakout levels, the indicator can help them make more informed trading decisions and increase their chances of success in the forex market.

Inputs :

  1. StartTime : time for start of price establishment window
  2. EndTime: time for end of price establishment window
  3. SessionEndTime: end of daily session; tomorrow is another day
  4. SessionColor: show Session periods with a different background color
  5. NumDays: days back
  6. MinBoxSizeInPips: min tradable box size; when box is smaller than that, you should at least reduce your usual lot-size if you decide to trade it.
  7. MaxBoxSizeInPips: max tradable box size; don't trade when box is larger than that value.
  8. LimitBoxToMaxSize: when true, a box larger than MaxBoxSizeInPips will be limited to MaxBoxSizeInPips, and centered on the EMA(box_time_range) value.
  9. StickBoxToLatestExtreme: (applies when "LimitBoxToMaxSize" is true) when true, the box will "stick" to the box high or low, whichever comes last; else it will be centered on the EMA(box_time_range) value.
  10. StickBoxOusideSRlevels: when true, we'll use the latest highest/lowest PA as S/R level, and "stick" the box to outside of it.
  11. TP1Factor
  12. TP2Factor: set to half-way between TP1Factor and TP3Factor;
  13. TP3Factor
  14. TP4Factor: set to half-way between TP3Factor and TP5Factor
  15. TP5Factor: TP4 and TP5 targets are OPTIONAL: set TP5Factor=0 to allow only up to TP3 target;
    extern string TP2_help     = "TP2 is half-way between TP1 and TP3".
  16. TP4_help: "TP4 is half-way between TP3 and TP5".
  17. SLFactor
  18. LevelsResizeFactor
  19. BoxColorOK   = LightBlue;
  20. BoxColorNOK  = Red;
  21. BoxColorMAX  = Orange;
  22. LevelColor   = Black;
  23. FibLength    = set to 14;
  24. showProfitZone = true or false
  25. ProfitColor  = LightGreen;
  26. bjPrefix    = "LB2-";  // all objects drawn by this indicator will be prefixed with this
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Experts
Please DON'T Keep Default settings try the set below https://drive.google.com/open?id=17byTA0brzBJl8B56l2r2gJf-C0gKtHva The Forex Hacked is a grid scalper EA fully automated expert Advisor This EA is a cycle of buy or sell depending of signaling, it start with the base"lot and increase the size at every step by its factor and set a global take profit," if daily target profit is hit then close all orders, also have a time filtering, you can enable hedging after especified quantity of loss orde
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Salah Eddine Elkouchi
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Support and resistance Strategy is one of the most widely used concepts in forex trading. Strangely enough, everyone seems to have their own idea on how you should measure forex support and resistance. no more wasting time This Indicator is made to do it automatically for you, Features of support and resitance indicator * Automatically detection of the trend line and support & resistance * Works on any pair any time frame any time * Works on offline Chart Inputs : TrendLinePeriod=900  CycleSize
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5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Detector Trading Indicator is a trend following trading system based on the MT4 Platform that Detects the start of the Trend. Very simple and power indicator showing buy / sell arrows direction for trading currencies and commodities as well. one scan is done which generates certain trades, long and Short which takes 1 second to generate the entry/exit points, Currency pair :  EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF . and All the Pairs you
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5 (3)
Experts
Close In Profit Scalper is a pro Smart Grid forex Scalper Expert Advisor that works with an intelligent strategy to make profit on trend ( up and down ) and recover the lose trades with a smart Strategy as well. Download These SETs For The best Results: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1sTg7LtEeWZTyZdG_IYJWfO7bvpMoNgwZ Find 2 Sets, One for GOLD ( XAUUSD ) and the other one is For other Pairs. Close in Profit EA has 2 Engines: Engine 1 ( Smart Martingale )   : only made to collect pips from both
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Experts
Renko chart Removes a lot of the noise that is normally generated in the normal chart, and gives  a direct picture of the prices that being charged. This removes much of the noise from the candlestick charts and allows Traders to focus on actual market movements. It can also help Traders  trading larger or smaller price movements. For example, if you are using 50 point bricks, it takes a while to form a bullish or bearish brick. This tells Traders of the market that the it is moving, and that t
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