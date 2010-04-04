Clear DOM

Clear Dom


This Indicator shows a pressure color box based on depth of market of the current symbol.
Notice that it only works when book information is received.

You decide weather you want or not to display higher (ask) and lower (bid) levels of book.

The proportion ratio is calculated using volumes read from the book.
You can read the actual pressure in the market any time.

Indicator parameters:
color_Ask -> ASK box color and ASK value line color
color_Bid -> BID box color and BID value line color

input Show the line of medium value weighted by volume
input Show the line of max ask value
input Show the line of min bid value 

double ClearDOMBuffer[] -> buffer zero to be used in Expert Advisor. History limited to 50 readings.

Recommended products
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicators
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Indicators
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RESULT for MT5 The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator is part of the Package Indicators group (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 helps you in reading price and volume. Its reading consists of assisting in the identification of effort x result in waves created by the graph. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 when the box is green means that the volume is in favor of the demand and when the box is red volume is in favor of s
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Start Midas Displacement Channel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Midas is the acronym for Market Interpretation / Data Analysis System is a trade approach started in 1995 by technical analyst Paul Levine and later developed by Andrew Coles, PhD and David Hawkins. Learn more in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today's Markets , (I saw that it is possible buy via Amazon). The positive points in relation to the Midas-based indicators are the prediction of movement reversal points, the negative point is the subjectivi
Weis Waves RSJ
JETINVEST
4.56 (9)
Indicators
The Weis Waves RSJ Indicator sums up volumes in each wave. This is how we receive a bar chart of cumulative volumes of alternating waves. Namely the cumulative volume makes the Weis wave charts unique. It allows comparing the relation of the wave sequence characteristics, such as correspondence of the applied force (expressed in the volume) and received result (the price progress). If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as it was done by R. Wyckoff in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis, further improving plus operat
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Volume Waves
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow. For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets. For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to
YKL Regressao Intraday
Ygor Keller Luccas
Indicators
Indicador Regressão Linear – Par de Ativos - INTRADAY Indicador é um oscilador que faz o plot do Resíduo resultado da regressão linear entre os dois ativos inseridos como input do indicador, representado pela fórmula: Y = aX + b + R Onde Y é o valor do ativo dependente, X é o valor do ativo independente, a é a inclinação da reta entre os dois ativos, b é a intersecção da reta e R é o resíduo. O resíduo representa a quantidade da variabilidade que Y que o modelo ajustado não consegue explicar. E
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicators
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Weis Wave Double Side Alert
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as R. Wyckoff did in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis and has a breakout alert showing Who is s
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Global Session 4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
Global Session 4X Indicator Global Session 4X is a visual indicator that displays active Forex trading sessions around the world in real time. Designed with precision and respect for market diversity, it covers financial hubs such as London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney, São Paulo, Istanbul, Riyadh, Toronto, and more. Each session is shown as a color-coded band highlighting the most traded currency pairs in that region. The layout is clean, modern, and fully customizable — traders can choose which se
FREE
DailyPOC 4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
DailyPOC 4X — See the Market Like Never Before! If you’re tired of trading in the dark, DailyPOC 4X  is designed to change the way you read price action. This indicator highlights the most important decision zones of institutional traders, including: Daily POC (Point of Control) — the true “magnet” of price, where the highest trading volume of the day occurs. Value Area High and Low (VAH / VAL) — key regions defining the balance between buyers and sellers. Previous Days’ POCs — track how price r
VolumeTracker4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
VolumeTracker 4X – High-Volume Candle & VWAP Main Description: VolumeTracker 4X automatically identifies the highest-volume candle of the day in the Forex market and calculates the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from that candle. It draws dynamic channels based on the high and low prices from the highest-volume candle to the current candle , helping you visualize key support and resistance areas . Created for traders who want more precise decisions using real trading volume as a reference.
SmartCandle4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
SmartCandle 4X – Volume-Based Candles Main Description: SmartCandle 4X automatically colors each candle based on the detected volume . Low-volume candles start with soft blue tones , progressing to white, yellow, orange, red, and purple as volume increases. This allows traders to quickly identify whether the market is calm or active , supporting more strategic decisions in Forex trading. Key Benefits: Instant visualization of market activity levels . Candles colored intuitively, from low to high
True Range Normalized Momentum
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
True Range Normalized Momentum ( TRNM) The TRNM is a volatility and momentum oscillator designed to identify real shifts in price strength , filtering out random market noise. It combines the True Range with statistical normalization techniques to provide a clear, responsive signal of the current momentum strength and direction . ️ Concept and Functionality TRNM measures the effective volatility of an asset using the True Range and transforms these values into a normalized momentum indicator ,
Pico RSI KF
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
PICO RSI KF — RSI with Kalman Filtering The PICO RSI KF indicator was designed especially for scalpers and day traders who need to make fast and confident trading decisions . It applies a 1D Kalman Filter to a volume-weighted RSI , creating a smooth and responsive signal that highlights the true turning points in market momentum. Unlike traditional oscillators, PICO RSI KF is not meant to act alone. It is a complementary tool , ideal for confirming signals from other systems or strategies such a
RSI Nexus Multi timeframe
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
RSI Nexus  Multi-timeframe (RSI-Nexus-MTF) RSI-Nexus-MTF is a multi-timeframe RSI engine designed to help algorithmic traders identify structure, context and trigger signals simultaneously. Inspired by Fractal Market Rhythm analysis, the indicator extracts the RSI trend from three layers of market flow: Long-Term Structure (HTF) Mid-Term Context (MTF) Short-Term Trigger (current timeframe) This makes the indicator especially powerful for robot developers , allowing EAs to read market conditions
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review