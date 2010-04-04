Clear Dom





This Indicator shows a pressure color box based on depth of market of the current symbol.

Notice that it only works when book information is received.





You decide weather you want or not to display higher (ask) and lower (bid) levels of book.





The proportion ratio is calculated using volumes read from the book.

You can read the actual pressure in the market any time.





Indicator parameters:

color_Ask -> ASK box color and ASK value line color

color_Bid -> BID box color and BID value line color





input Show the line of medium value weighted by volume

input Show the line of max ask value

input Show the line of min bid value





double ClearDOMBuffer[] -> buffer zero to be used in Expert Advisor. History limited to 50 readings.



