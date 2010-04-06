Segmented Volume MT5
The Segmented Volume MT5 indicator was created to facilitate those who trade using price and volume analysis, VSA, VPA, Wyckoff Method and Smart Money System. Segmented volume works on any Market (Crypto, CFD, Forex, Futures, Stocks...) and works on any Chart time. See how easy your interpretation is: #Green: Volume much higher than the market average #Dark pink: Larger than average volume #Blue: Positive normal volume #Red: Negative normal volume #Pink: Low volume #Yellow: Ultra Low Volume The MT5 segmented volume indicator can be used in tick volume or real volume. It helps in reading the movement of smart money facilitating your decision making.