Intraday Vwap Orion

Theory

VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia (https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp).

VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i])


Functionalities


Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platforms (ProfitChart, Tryd), allowing DayTraders to test the best combination for their strategies. The indicator uses good programming practices in its development, making it light and effective!


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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Orion Dynamic Keltner
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Theoretical Foundation   The Keltner Channels are channels ploted using volatility deviations above and bellow a moving average. The indicator is an excellent tool to help the trader build trend and mean-reversion strategies.   Parameters   The Orion Dynamic Keltner allows the user to select the Volatility Calculation Type, being ATR or Average Range (not considering price gaps). Also, the user can select the Calculation Period, Number of Deviations, Moving Average Mode and the Moving Average Ca
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Theoretical Foundation   Similar to the well-known Average True Range (ATR), the Average Range indicator is a volatility measure that is calculated using only the range of the bars (high – low), not considering the Gaps, as with the ATR. The Average Range can be very useful for day traders as it allows one to get the measure of the volatility of the last N bars. Parameters   You can select the calculation period of the indicator.
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Orion Telegram Notifier Bot  allows the trader to receive trade notifications in his Telegram whenever a position is opened or closed. The EA sends notifications showing the Symbol, Magic Number, Direction, Lot (Volume), Entry Price, Exit Price, Take Profit, Stop-Loss and Profit of the position. How to setup Orion Telegram Notifier? Open Telegram and Search for “BotFather” Click or Type “/newbot” Create a nickname and username (Example: nickname: MT5trades   - username: MT5TelegramBot) *The use
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