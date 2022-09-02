Intraday Vwap Orion
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Theory
VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia (https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp).
VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i])
Functionalities
Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platforms (ProfitChart, Tryd), allowing DayTraders to test the best combination for their strategies. The indicator uses good programming practices in its development, making it light and effective!