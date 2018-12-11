VWAP Bands

This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol.


How to configure:

  1. Choose the symbol and desired graphic time
  2. Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP.
  3. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart
  4. Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that level 1 touches most short peaks, level 2 touches most long peaks, and level 3 touches most peaks (outliers).


The other parameters serve to allow a finer adjustment.


Parameters:

  • VWAP Type:
    • Daily (0)
    • Weekly (1)
    • Monthly (2)
    • Period (3): This is a mobile VWAP based on the period indicated by the VWAP Period field.
    • Each hour (4): VWAP restarts each hour
    • Each 2 hours (5): VWAP restarts each 2 hours
    • Each 3 hours (6): VWAP restarts each 3 hours
    • Each 4 hours (7): VWAP restarts each 4 hours
    • Each 6 hours (8): VWAP restarts each 6 hours
  • [Type:Period] VWAP Period: Used only when the VWAP Type is Period.
  • Initial time: VWAP reference time. Set the symbol's opening time on the day. If it is a symbol that works 24hrs, place a preferred time of yours (usually the opening hours of NY or some other significant stock market).
  • Applied to:
    • Opening (0)
    • Closing (1)
    • High (2)
    • Low (3)
    • Opening and closing (4)
    • HILO (5)
    • Closing, high and low (6)
    • Opening, closing, high and low (7)
  • Band 1 percentage: Sets the bandwidth level 1. The value is in percentage of the previous day's close of the current symbol. For example: If the symbol closed at 5000 points yesterday, putting the 1% value in band 1 will draw band 1 offset 50 points of the VWAP, up and down.
  • Band 2 percentage: Sets the level of band 2. The value is in percentage of the closing of the previous day of the current symbol. For example: If the symbol closed at 5000 points yesterday, putting the 1% value in band 2 will draw band 2 offset 50 points of the VWAP, up and down.
  • Band 3 percentage: Sets the level of the band 3. The value is in percentage of the closing of the previous day of the current symbol. For example: If the symbol closed at 5000 points yesterday, putting the 1% value in band 3 will draw the band 3 offset 50 points of the VWAP, up and down.
  • Band 4 percentage: Sets the level of the band 4. The value is in percentage of the closing of the previous day of the current symbol. For example: If the symbol closed at 5000 points yesterday, putting the 1% value in band 4 will draw the band 4 offset 50 points of the VWAP, up and down.
  • Band 5 percentage: Sets the level of the band 5. The value is in percentage of the closing of the previous day of the current symbol. For example: If the symbol closed at 5000 points yesterday, putting the 1% value in band 5 will draw the band 5 offset 50 points of the VWAP, up and down.


Programmers: This indicator was optimized for use on robots (Expert Advisor), it does not redraw! EA should wait for the candle to close. Do not act upon incomplete candles (otherwise the robot may act on a false alarm).



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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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This indicator uses volume and volatility information to indicate the trend or to indicate the market reversion/correction. There are 2 indicators in one. The indicator works in two styles: values ​​per candle and accumulated values. Using the volume and volatility information, when well adjusted, this indicator has a good probability to indicate the right direction, both in lower (M1, M2, M5) and higher (M15, M30) timeframes. Strategy 1: Trend indicator Indicates the operation direction. To us
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This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
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This indicator marks the relevant volume levels among the day. The two relevant levels are the candle with more volume and the period with more volume of lots transacted.  The filled red background is the range of price with the most relevant volume of the day (probably the big player that is command the game). The purple lines shows the range of price with most volume (probably a area where some big player is accumulating before force a market direction). There is also the dot lines that marks
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This indicator shows the candles with the highest volume in the market, based on a period and above-average growth percentage. It is also possible to activate the "Show in-depth analysis" functionality that uses algorithms to paint the candles with the probably market direction instead of painting based on the opening and closing positions. EA programmers: This indicator does not redraw.
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This indicator compares volumes from the same period to previous days instead of calculating the average of previous candles, so it is possible to detect volume anomalies more accurately. I have always been bothered by seeing very large volumes at the beginning of a trading day and almost no volume throughout the day, making volume-based strategies very limited. This indicator can verify the strength of the volume of candles based on previous days, so it is possible to perceive volumes that are
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