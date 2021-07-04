Volume Waves

One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow.





For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets.





For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to get the complete view, as follows:

- Cumulative Volume Wave: It will show you clearly the effort used by big players to promote price shift

- Cumulative Result Wave: will show you the total value of the offset price, so you can see how much effort was made in each wave to understand what is happening in the market





Wish good trades!