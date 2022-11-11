True Weis Wave

A version based on David Waves' description in his book 'Trade About to Happen' of his adaptation of the Wyckoff wave chart. The indicator directionally accumulates volume, adding to each brick or candle close, with color indication for up and down.

it can be used it with tick or real volume, it also changes color when the accumulated value of the previous wave is exceeded, being the trade signal. Yellow color is used for doji candlestick, it will continue with accumulation without zero the sums before. Very good to be used in renko chart as it adds up when closing each brick. It can be used as a single indicator or in conjunction with other indicators.


Renko that works as a service:

https://www.renkobr.com.br/

Contact me:  alephfirmino@protonmail.com .


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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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