Weis Wave Double Side Alert

The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as R. Wyckoff did in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis and has a breakout alert showing Who is strong. Demand or Supply.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" for MT5 has been created to facilitate analysis at trade time. The HLC Bar was used by Richard Wyckoff and is currently widely used in "VSA" operations. Wyckoff found that using High, Low, and Close made the graph much cleaner and easier to analyze. The Indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" allows: # Change the bar width; # Leave the bar the same color; # And highlight the bar that opened and closed at the same price. Colors and width is easily modified in settings
Segmented Volume MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Segmented Volume MT5 indicator was created to facilitate those who trade using price and volume analysis, VSA, VPA, Wyckoff Method and Smart Money System . Segmented volume works on any Market ( Crypto, CFD, Forex, Futures, Stocks... ) and works on any Chart time. See how easy your interpretation is: #Green: Volume much higher than the market average #Dark pink: Larger than average volume #Blue: Positive normal volume #Red: Negative normal volume #Pink: Low volume #Yellow: Ultra Low Volume T
Volume Zone Fractal
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
VZO Plus is an indicator that shows overbought and oversold regions based on traded volume. #When the indicator line is between -40 and -60 it is oversold #When the indicator line is between 40 and 60 it is overbought. Outside these regions, the market is following its natural path by inertia. Above the green line, it means that the market is positive, Another way to analyze the indicator is through divergence regions. When we have the bottom higher than the other in a downtrend or One bottom
VSA Smart Money
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The VSA Smart Money indicator tracks the movement of professional traders, institutional trades and all compound man movements. The VSA Smart money Indicator reads bar by bar, being an excellent tool for those who use VSA, Wyckoff, PVA and Any other analysis that uses price and volume. There are 10 indications that you will find in your Chart: *On Demand *Climax *UT Thrust *Top Reversal bar *Stop Volume *No Supply *Spring *Reversal Bottom *Shakeout *Bag Holding Using this indicator you will be o
Jac Trend
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The JAC Trend Indicator for MT5 was created to facilitate the identification of the market trend in an easy and agile way. # When JAC Trend indicator is green , we have a pre-trend to uptrend market. # When JAC Trend indicator is Red we have a pre-trend to downtrend market. # When JAC Trend indicator is gray , we have a sideways market without strength. That way you have all the sides that the Market can go to in a clear and objective way.
Z Score Plus MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
In finance, Z Scores are measures of the variability of an observation and can be used by traders to help determine market volatility. Z scores tell Traders whether a score is typical for a specified dataset or is atypical. Z scores also enable analysts to adapt scores from multiple datasets to make scores that can be more accurately compared to each other. # In practice, we have the ZScore with zero point and oscillations between 2 and 3 for ultra high high points and oscillations between -2 an
Trend Everest
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
Trend Everest MT5 indicator is a trend following indicator that aids in decision making. It is based on the calculation of ATR that assist and the average hull. A key issue is that the Trend Everest MT5 nominee does not repaint, so you can backtest with greater confidence. When it is Green, UpTrend When it is a Red downtrend. Not that the Market is fractal, so the longer the graphic time, the greater its degree of assertiveness.
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
WAPV adh Supply and Demand
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator is part of a set of indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line the demand is in charge, when the red line is above the green line the supply is in charge. The more positive the green and red lines, the greater the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, th
WAPV adh Supply and Demand Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand Forex Indicator is part of a set of Indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Forex Supply and Demand Indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line demand is in command, when the red line is above the green line supply is in command. The more positive the green and red lines, the higher the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, t
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RESULT for MT5 The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator is part of the Package Indicators group (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 helps you in reading price and volume. Its reading consists of assisting in the identification of effort x result in waves created by the graph. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 when the box is green means that the volume is in favor of the demand and when the box is red volume is in favor of s
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as it was done by R. Wyckoff in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis, further improving plus operat
VSA Candle Signal
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The VSA Candle Signal for MT5 is part of the toolset (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Its function is to identify the correlation of Price and Volume in the formation of the candle. Its creation is based on the premises of R.Wyckoff , a precursor in the analysis of Price and Volume. VSA Candle Signal for MT5 assists in decision making, leaving your reading clearer and more fluid. See the images below.
Force and Weakness Trading
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Forex is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) Toolkit The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Forex was developed to identify the Strength and Weakness of volume in an accumulated way. Enabling the vision of a panorama between price and volume. The Indicator can be used as an oscillator and as a histogram. As usual it has all the premises of R. Wyckoff's three laws when put together with the price: Cause and Effect, Effort x Result and Supply a
WAPV Force and Weakness MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Real Volume is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Real Volume was developed to identify the Strength and Weakness of volume in an accumulated way. Enabling the vision of a panorama between price and volume. The Indicator can be used as an oscillator and as a histogram. As a fantasy it has all the premises of R. Wyckoff's three laws when put together with the price: Cause and Effect, Effort x Res
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Chart for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount of pips
WAPV Full MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
5 (1)
Indicators
## If you are unable to use the demo version, please contact us by message. ## Operate professionally using WAPV Full and be able to track where is the big players money Imagine you have in your hands a tool that alone does the reading of the major Market Players, showing the best trading regions based on Price and Volume analysis. WAPV Full is a complete tool, 100% focused on R. Wyckoff's operational In addition to mapping market movements in trading waves, it also maps the Market by reading P
WA Order Block FVG bos MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
O  WA Order Block FVG bos MT5  é um indicador com base no estudo de SMC (Smart Money Concepts) criado pelo ICT Inner Circle Trader, eleplota no seu gráfico as informações de Order Blocks em 3 tempos gráficos diferentes, fair Value Gaps e Regiões de Liquidez além do BOS ( Break os Structures), tudo em um só indicador. Dessa forma você não precisa colocar essas informações de forma manual. Agora você tem tudo isso de forma automática em seu gráfico.
Livro Visual
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
O LIVRO VISUAL é uma ferramenta que auxilia na identificação de escoras e renovação de ordens, para quem opera Tape Reading ou fluxo no gráfico é uma excelente ferramenta. Porem ele funciona somente em Mercados Centralizados ou com profundidade nível 2. É de fundamental importância você saber que ele não funciona em Mercado de FOREX. Porem pode ser utilizado no Mercado da B3.
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