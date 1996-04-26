SignalDashBoard

This dashboard is designed and simplified for use on the standard mt4 terminal.

There are 1 spread columns and adjustable signal columns for 5 different timeframes.

For the signals, I used a special indicator that I developed and called mars.

I haven't published the Mars indicator in the market yet. You can use this indicator only as dashboard signals.

I'm in preparation for an expert for the indicator, and I will publish it when it's ready. ( Published https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40587 )

The price that appears next to the signals and in brackets is the bid price at the time the signal was created.

Please contact me if you want to apply an existing signal system to this dashboard.