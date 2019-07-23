Marsi Expert is an effective advisor especially at low spread rates.

Tested and designed on M5 & H1 chart in EURUSD.

There is no input option other than lot selection and Magic number selection.

The other settings will be adjusted according to the time period of the chart you will put on the Expert.

Advanced versions will be updated with renewed sales price.

* Must be tested on demo accounts before using in real account, due to your broker behavior.



