Equilibrium4 cent





Equilibrium4cent was designed to run on cent accounts. If you have at least 10, 000 $ you can run in to a standard account

I run this EA in cent account or micro. (840% in 3 years better that Bank :) just see the video ). Software designed on the basis of mass theory.

My favorite pairs to run it is EURCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP.

You can run it on other pairs, like EURUSD, GBPUSD and etc...

For Grid trading you need Money! The ideia is to make more Money that in the Bank. Risk vs Reward. You need Money and risk to make Money.

My account in 3 years make more than 800%... For now i only use micro / cents account.

Run optimization for your risk vs Reward! Ajust to your account and broker! - > This is the key for success!!!

Dont use default settings! -> Defaut settings is for EURUSDmicro accounts!

Settings:





MagicNumber - MagicNumber for the EA *The EA use other MagicNumbers in Core! Dont use 10 and 20, already in use!!!

EAComment - EA Comment

martinlock - Nº max of orders in grid to start to clean the 1º orders

Lot Size - Lot size to Start

Lotrecup - 1º lot of the grid

Lotelim- Lot that will delete in 1º order, the way for equilibrium

Money - minimum Money to TP

Grid Step - minimum Grid Step

Factor - the x factor

Time Filter - Time Filter

Slowdown - slowdown method - will be improved in v2

Maxlot - Maxlot in the grid



