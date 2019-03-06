Equilibrium4cent

5

Equilibrium4 cent


Equilibrium4cent was designed to run on cent accounts. If you have at least 10, 000 $ you can run in to a standard account 

I run this EA in cent account or micro. (840% in 3 years better that Bank :) just see the video ). Software designed on the basis of mass theory. 

My favorite pairs to run it is EURCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP.

You can run it on other pairs, like EURUSD, GBPUSD and etc...

For Grid trading you need Money! The ideia is to make more Money that in the Bank. Risk vs Reward. You need Money and risk to make Money.

My account in 3 years make more than 800%... For now i only use micro / cents account.

Run optimization for your risk vs Reward! Ajust to your account and broker! - > This is the key for success!!!

Dont use default settings! -> Defaut settings is for EURUSDmicro accounts! 

Settings:


MagicNumber - MagicNumber for the EA *The EA use other MagicNumbers in Core! Dont use 10 and 20, already in use!!!

EAComment  - EA Comment 

martinlock - Nº max of orders in grid to start to clean the 1º orders

Lot Size - Lot size to Start

Lotrecup - 1º lot of the grid 

Lotelim- Lot that will delete in 1º order, the way for equilibrium

Money - minimum Money to TP

Grid Step - minimum Grid Step

Factor - the x factor

Time Filter - Time Filter

Slowdown - slowdown method - will be improved in v2

Maxlot - Maxlot in the grid


Reviews 1
Preeda Boonkhun
2478
Preeda Boonkhun 2019.03.21 22:55 
 

very good ea for cent account

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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Preeda Boonkhun
2478
Preeda Boonkhun 2019.03.21 22:55 
 

very good ea for cent account

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