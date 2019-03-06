Equilibrium4cent
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 11 March 2019
- Activations: 10
Equilibrium4 cent
Equilibrium4cent was designed to run on cent accounts. If you have at least 10, 000 $ you can run in to a standard account
I run this EA in cent account or micro. (840% in 3 years better that Bank :) just see the video ). Software designed on the basis of mass theory.
My favorite pairs to run it is EURCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP.
You can run it on other pairs, like EURUSD, GBPUSD and etc...
For Grid trading you need Money! The ideia is to make more Money that in the Bank. Risk vs Reward. You need Money and risk to make Money.
My account in 3 years make more than 800%... For now i only use micro / cents account.
Run optimization for your risk vs Reward! Ajust to your account and broker! - > This is the key for success!!!
Dont use default settings! -> Defaut settings is for EURUSDmicro accounts!
Settings:
MagicNumber - MagicNumber for the EA *The EA use other MagicNumbers in Core! Dont use 10 and 20, already in use!!!
EAComment - EA Comment
martinlock - Nº max of orders in grid to start to clean the 1º orders
Lot Size - Lot size to Start
Lotrecup - 1º lot of the grid
Lotelim- Lot that will delete in 1º order, the way for equilibrium
Money - minimum Money to TP
Grid Step - minimum Grid Step
Factor - the x factor
Time Filter - Time Filter
Slowdown - slowdown method - will be improved in v2
Maxlot - Maxlot in the grid
very good ea for cent account