Chaos Algo Trading EA

3.67

DESCRIPTION

With the CHAOS ALGO TRADING EA, You dont need anymore to guess prices direction, You can profit when prices move either in mark up or in mark down from the moment You activate the EA in Your trading account.

The ALGO TRADING EA was created to fully automate the TRADING STRATEGY OF CHAOS, leaving the single TRADE OPEN and TRADE CLOSE to the EA, and keeping for the TRADER only the decision when to activate it or close it.

The EA is best used in loops; so if USER activate it, and then closes it when the price LOOP is completed, EA will return best profit. for more info on TRADING pls. refer to the instruction video herewith.


INPUTS / DATA COLLECTION

DISTANCE: the max distance to consider when opening trades (avg from 200 to 500 basis points)

TP: the distance where a single TRADE is closed (avg from 200 to 500 basis points)

STOP LOSS: suggestion: keep at 0 . This is the SL for each single TRADE, use only after several beckteting.

TAKE PROFIT IN MONEY: Money management: this will globally close the Ea on a single GRAPH when reached a profit target (ex: 200 = 200$)

STOPLOSS IN MONEY: Risk Control: this will automatically close all trade and EA on a set graph when reached the amount of draw down set (ex: 500 = 500 usd)

AUTOLOOP: if enabled also TAKE PROFIT IN MONEY and STOP LOSS IN MONEY must be set; it wil open a new loop after a loop is closed, continuosly (suggestion: use it only after several backtest)


The ALGO TRADING EA runs with autolearning of the price cycle, opening and closing TRADE continuosly, keeping a balance of trade hedged, so it does not need particular inputs;

USER must input the LOTS od the TRADE as the EA will open TRADES always with same LOTS, USER can edit LOTS at the END of a LOOP, when EA is deactivated, cant edit it when EA is running.

No particular or subjective inputs needed. Easy to use.


FEATURES

Multiasset: You can run it virtually on all assets, altough we suggest to choose range trading assets as this is basically an EA to use in SWING TRADING, it is not a TREND FOLLOWER EA.

Multi EA : You can run as much EA You want in Your MT4 contempoirarily, with no limits, You can even run it on 10 or 20 asset contemporarily.

Best Choice of assets to run EA: FOREX: EURUSD + USDCAD + USDCHF + EURGBP 

Limited number of Buyers

Free Demo available to download and test on STRATEGY TESTER for unlimited time on all assets

Recommend deposit/size 1000 USD - 0.01 and 3 Pairs - and multiple.

EA is provide with 10 downloads per each user, so user can download it again on any computer he owns, and without limit of time.

CONTACTS

 contact me on MQL5.com : send a message
Reviews 3
iosonoalexender Trade Anomalo
28
iosonoalexender Trade Anomalo 2024.08.05 10:25 
 

Appena installato da due giorni, dopo un po' di testing sto provando su conto live su coppia eurgbp. Non è per niente male più avanti aggiungerò altre coppie.

Marco Russo
360
Marco Russo 2023.01.27 13:39 
 

Il Chaos Algo Trading è un EA spettacolare, basato su una strategia semplice ma allo stesso molto articolata e profittevole. Consente di mantenere dei livelli di DD molto bassi ma allo stesso tempo raggiungere degli obiettivi di profitto molto considerevoli! Stefano è una persona disponibilissima ad ogni chiarimento e sempre molto presente. Credo che il prezzo del prodotto sia anche sottostimato rispetto al suo effettivo valore. Diventerà sicuramente uno degli EA più utilizzati nel mio trading plan. Complimenti a Stefano per la sua creazione eccezionale!

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iosonoalexender Trade Anomalo
28
iosonoalexender Trade Anomalo 2024.08.05 10:25 
 

Appena installato da due giorni, dopo un po' di testing sto provando su conto live su coppia eurgbp. Non è per niente male più avanti aggiungerò altre coppie.

Trung John
1490
Trung John 2023.02.17 10:10 
 

terrible! I want my money back

Truly a chaotic bot

Stefano Frisetti
4628
Reply from developer Stefano Frisetti 2023.03.04 10:06
This is a hater comment, You never bought any ALGO, if You bought it you could request refund.
Marco Russo
360
Marco Russo 2023.01.27 13:39 
 

Il Chaos Algo Trading è un EA spettacolare, basato su una strategia semplice ma allo stesso molto articolata e profittevole. Consente di mantenere dei livelli di DD molto bassi ma allo stesso tempo raggiungere degli obiettivi di profitto molto considerevoli! Stefano è una persona disponibilissima ad ogni chiarimento e sempre molto presente. Credo che il prezzo del prodotto sia anche sottostimato rispetto al suo effettivo valore. Diventerà sicuramente uno degli EA più utilizzati nel mio trading plan. Complimenti a Stefano per la sua creazione eccezionale!

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