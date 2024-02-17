BigPIPs MT4

BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management.



The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk.

The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indices, Metals, ....







Using EA :



The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters.



These are main parameters must be set :





General Options

Trade Type : Long/Short/Both/No-Hedge

: Long/Short/Both/No-Hedge Stop Opening New : if true, EA don't open a new position. Only manage already opened.

: if true, EA don't open a new position. Only manage already opened. Minimum Distance to Open New Position : Distance to ignore new signals if older positions exist.

: Distance to ignore new signals if older positions exist. Maximum Spread to Open Position : Spread to stop trading

: Spread to stop trading Magic Number : Any constant ID.

: Any constant ID. Show Panel On Chart : Shows report of positions on chart with the option of manual closing them.



Closing Positions



Take Profit : TakeProfit in Points

: TakeProfit in Points Action for in-Loss Positions : Averaging-Add,Averaging-Multiply, StopLoss, WaitforTP

: Averaging-Add,Averaging-Multiply, StopLoss, WaitforTP Stop Loss : StopLoss in Points. Only act if the StopLoss option selected above.

: StopLoss in Points. Only act if the StopLoss option selected above. Averaging Distance : Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.

: Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above. Averaging Volume Multiplier : Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.

: Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above. Averaging Volume Add : Volume adding if averaging selecting above.

: Volume adding if averaging selecting above. Averaging Maximum Volume Per Trade



Averaging Maximum Number of Trades

Volume Settings



Volume Calculation Method : Fixed, Dynamic Lots or Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin

: Fixed, Dynamic Lots or Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin Fi xed Lots : Volume of trading

: Volume of trading Lots Per 1000 : Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin

: Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin Risk Percentage

Maximum Volume Per Trade

Minimum Volume Per Trade

Trailing/Break Even

Trailing Stop Loss : Enable/Disable Trailing Stop

: Enable/Disable Trailing Stop Trailing Start : Trailing Start Distance in Points.

: Trailing Start Distance in Points. Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points.

: Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points. Trailing Step : Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points.

: Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points. Break Even : Enable/Disable Break Even

: Enable/Disable Break Even Activate Break Even After Loss : Distance to apply Break Even in Points

Day and Time Filters

There are options to stop trading on specific days and hours

News Filter Inputs



Block Trading During Low Impact News

Minutes Before/After Low Impact News

Block Trading During Medium Impact News

Minutes Before/After Medium Impact News

Block Trading During High Impact News

Minutes Before/After High Impact News

Notifications



Options to send notifications on mobile terminals or show pop up alerts or send Telegram messages. (How to Setup Telegram Notifications)





* All above default point inputs are for 5digit accounts. if your account is 4digit use 0.1x numbers.









Optimizing EA :



This EA doesn't need any optimization on Signal Producing Engine. Optimization needed only for averaging/trailing stop/break even ...



(important) Optimize EA for the last 6 month before using, and update optimization every 1-2 month.



Optimization of EA is so fast and easy. We recommend use these settings for Optimization :



Time Frame : No difference. EA signal does not depend on the timeframe.

Action for in-Loss Positions : Averaging-Multiply

Take Profit : 500 to 3000 step 500 (50 to 300 step 50 for 4digit accounts)

Averaging Distance : 1000 to 7000 step 1000 (100 to 700 step 100 for 4digit accounts)

Averaging Volume Multiplier : 1 to 5 step 0.5

Minimum Distance to Open New Position : 1000 to 5000 step 1000 (100 to 500 step 100 for 4digit accounts)

Volume Calculation Method : Balance Dynamic Lots

Lot per 1000 balance : 0.005 to 0.1 step 0.01

It is recommended to optimize Custom Parameter.





Recommendations and Using Conditions :



You can run EA on several charts and symbols. Try to use a different Magic Number input for each chart.

If you attach EA to multiple charts, decrease volumes to reduce your risk.

EA works on Hedge accounts.



To enable News Filter, Visit How to Setup News Filter.





