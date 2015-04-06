BlackFractals

A fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts).





Advisor works on the basis of the theory of self-similarity. The advisor algorithm determines similar fractal patterns on three timeframes at the same time (lower, current and upper). In the case of coincidences found, the adviser begins to work in the direction of the price following the fractal model.





Hard stop loss and take profit.





Each position of the adviser is accompanied by a unique trailing stop algorithm.





Dangerous trading methods are NOT used.

Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY.

For 24/7 advisor operation, it is recommended to use a remote server (VPS).

Settings: