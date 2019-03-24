EASwApi

You can choose any timeframe because all calculations are carried out according to special algorithms. The advisor trades only the symbols listed in the property Symbols, regardless of the symbol in which it is working. The market is subject to pattern-based fluctuations, which means it is fluctuations that often repeat themselves. A neural network has an undisputable advantage which is to memorize market fluctuations which generated both positive and negative trades. The neural network of this advisor, trained on the history, is capable of filtering most false signals. It is recommended to pay a special attention to the money management, rather than to technical optimization of the advisor. Thus, the advisor trades 7 symbols by default, and you should keep this in mind when calculating your initial deposit and a volume per trade. The default volume of 0.0025% is good for a deposit of 100 USD.


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This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
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2 (1)
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We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
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Here is the professional English translation of the SwApi.mql5 Release Notes: SwApi.mql5 Release Notes I. Product Overview SwApi is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It integrates deep market data analysis, dynamic parameter adjustment, three-tier risk control, and profit-scaling strategies to provide stable and efficient trading solutions. II. Key Features Deep Market Data Analysis‌: Identifies significant bid/ask levels through real-time market depth anal
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Lee Bryant
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Lee Bryant 2019.04.02 18:40 
 

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