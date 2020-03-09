Boogie Pips

https://pdfhost.io/v/VAUF8Z98w_The_Boogie_Pips_Manualpdf.pdf

NOTE: The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.

  

INPUTS:

Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging 


BROKERS:

ECN or STP (with very low spreads that can sometimes be  below 30)

[The lower the spreads your broker has, the more profit and less losses you can make] 

The tests were done with IC Markets  www.icmarkets.com [You can download and test the demo with your reliable broker that has low spreads].

PAIRS:

GBPCHF , EURGBP , EURAUD , GBPUSD , USDJPY (highly recommended)

This EA was tested to all major pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this EA We recommend that you only trade low spread pairs.


PREFERRED TIME-FRAMES OR CHARTS:

[ M15, M30, H1 ]


STRATEGY TESTER:

You can select [Optimization]  to test with the EA's default settings or select [current spread] if the testing pair spread is less than 30 on [Period M15, M30 & H1]. If you want to modify the default settings to best suit your trading style, you can change in "Expert Properties's Inputs". 


For more info and inquiries kindly send an email:

www.ndfreedomtrades.thinkific.com

admin@ndfreedomtrades.co.za

info@ndfreedomtrades.co.za


Recommended products
Boogie Pips v2
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/XFFnqY8Ow_The_Boogie_Pips_v2_Manualpdf.pdf   NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Uni Bot MT4
Andriy Sydoruk
2.33 (6)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Sinless
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
A mathematical multicurrency trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses a general database of algorithms "S1M1" consisting of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the "S1М1" general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Fort Knox EA
Fabrizio Boccelli
Experts
Fort Knox EA   is a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 time frame, compatible with both   MT4   and MT5 platforms. This EA is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal risk. Key Features: Time Frame : Operates on the H1 time frame, providing a balanced approach between short-term and long-term trading strategies. Target Pair : Specializes i
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and  automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order. The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX. Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to ma
The star AI eurusd MT4
Encho Enev
Experts
The Star AI EURUSD – Precision Expert Advisor Powered by GPT I proudly present The Star AI EURUSD , my latest Expert Advisor, developed through in-depth analysis and artificial intelligence integration. This EA is specifically designed for the EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF currency pair, ensuring high performance in complex decision-making by leveraging the power of GPT-based forecasting and risk assessment. Built for serious traders who demand institutional-grade AI. Direct access to advanced models a
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
NoDoubt Money In System
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  0.0   Maximum Take Profit  0.0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  Tru
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
TigerMoonEA
Yang Wu
Experts
Tiger Moon EA robot is a automated robot for Forex trade. The EA does use a strategy of the MACD combined with martingale . Input parameters MagicNumber : usually magic number of Tiger Moon EA is unique. Change its value only if your other EA uses the same magic number. Slippage : the maximum allowed slippage when you trade. The_MACD : the MACD parameters. Fast_EMA : Fast MACD Period. Slow_EMA : Slow MACD Period. Signal_SMA : Signal SMA Period. Management : will auto calculate lots size when Ma
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (3)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING "Stop Guessing. Start Winning with the Truth." Pure Mathematics. Zero Indicators. Professional Edge. -------------------------------------------------- INTRODUCTION -------------------------------------------------- "If you don't know who the sucker at the table is... it's probably you." Dear Trader, Let’s be brutally honest. Why are you here?  Most people start trading because they want freedom. They want to fire their boss,  travel the world, and
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
More from author
Ska ZigZag Line
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag Line indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low in a form of a line. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag Line" together with "Ska ZigZag BuySell". NOTE: This indicator is a line based indicator. HOW TO USE: Sell Signal; Place a sell trade when the Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator arrow appear on top of the Ska ZigZag Lin
FREE
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
Profit Chaser
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Profit Chaser is based on Parabolic SAR indicator. This indicator give an edge by pointing the direction an asset is moving, as well as providing entry and exit points. NOTE:  The EA version of this indicator will be available soon. It will automatically open and close trades for you, it will also allow you to insert your preferred inputs such as Lot size; Take profit; Stop loss; Trailing stop; Break even etc. HOW TO USE: Sell Signal; Place a Sell trade when the indicator arrow points down. Clos
NoDoubt Money In System
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  0.0   Maximum Take Profit  0.0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  Tru
NDFT Modification
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Hedging
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Hedging is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this pane when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.   
NDFT Modification Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this panel  when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.    
Boogie Pips v2
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
https://pdfhost.io/v/XFFnqY8Ow_The_Boogie_Pips_v2_Manualpdf.pdf   NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works INPUTS: Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open  Trades, Hedging  BROKERS: ECN or STP
NoDoubt Money In System MT5
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  20  Maximum Take Profit  0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  True B
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review