Boogie Pips

NOTE: The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.

INPUTS:

Use Pips, Trade Size, Maximum Spread, Adjusted OnInit, Maximum Stop Loss, Maximum Take Profit, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Maximum Open Trades, Hedging





BROKERS:

ECN or STP (with very low spreads that can sometimes be below 30 )

[The lower the spreads your broker has, the more profit and less losses you can make]

The tests were done with IC Markets www.icmarkets.com [You can download and test the demo with your reliable broker that has low spreads].

PAIRS:

GBPCHF , EURGBP , EURAUD , GBPUSD , USDJPY (highly recommended)

This EA was tested to all major pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this EA We recommend that you only trade low spread pairs.





PREFERRED TIME-FRAMES OR CHARTS:

[ M15, M30, H1 ]





STRATEGY TESTER:

You can select [Optimization] to test with the EA's default settings or select [current spread] if the testing pair spread is less than 30 on [Period M15, M30 & H1]. If you want to modify the default settings to best suit your trading style, you can change in "Expert Properties's Inputs".





