Trend thrreecoins

The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules.

Trend triangle operation principle:

EUR / USD = 0.8631, EUR / GBP = 1.4600. At the same time, a deviated GBP / USD quotation is formed, which only lasts for a little time. At this time, USD / GBP = 1.6939.

EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURGBP;

Applicable currency:

AUDUSD、NZDUSD、AUDNZD；

USDJPY、GBPUSD、GBPJPY；

USDJPY、EURUSD、EURJPY；

USDCHF、GBPUSD、GBPCHF；

AUDUSD、GBPUSD、GBPAUD；

NZDUSD、GBPUSD、GBPNZD；

AUDUSD、EURUSD、EURAUD；

NZDUSD、EURUSD、EURNZD；

Any three currencies can form a new EA.

System features:

1. Multi currency diversification strategy and risk diversification;

2. Low withdrawal of funds and stable profits;

3. The market is not relevant, so you don't need to worry about the rise and fall, shock or unilateral of the market