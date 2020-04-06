Your Accountant

This time, I will provide an advisor who will be engaged in scalping. Yes, yes, it is by scalping, since there is no other way in his strategy. He mainly does scalping on the H1 hourly chart, but you can set it for other periods as well. But he will not work on the daily chart, since his work is calculated by candlesticks, by daily candles, which is only one thing on the daily chart, and the adviser has nothing to dance with. In the adviser's settings, there are Morning and Evening parameters that are responsible for the adviser's working hours, from what time and at what time the adviser will trade. Why an accountant? Because you will have to calculate the difference a little, which will depend on your desires. The patient will win, that's a fact. The Advisor's strategy is easy and clear as day. And don't think that I made it up. Most likely, but here I assume that many people know about this strategy, since many brokers prohibit placing a large number of pending orders and set a limit on pending orders. And I'm not kidding. I just showed it and implemented it in the Expert Advisor programmatically, a kind of spread strategy. That is, two pending orders are placed at a certain distance from the current price, one of them is a Buy Stop and the other is a Sell Limit, or a Sell Stop and the other is a Buy Limit...  And of course with a Stop Loss, and here is the distance from closing one Stop Loss order, and the other with profit and deduction of loss from profit, and will be your final profit. Based on this, it is necessary to carefully consider the settings of the adviser and carefully calculate everything. And of course, launch this Expert Advisor, which will bring you your profit. In the screenshots, I will show you how in 3 years with the help of this Expert Advisor, with just 500 dollars in your account, you can earn a million dollars. This adviser does not have a martingale, but there is an increase in the lot when the adviser doubles the balance (capital) of his account and in order to disable it, you need to set zero - 0 in the settings parameter: IncreaseLot.

In the screenshots, on three currency pairs - GBPJPY, GBPUSD and USDJPY, I showed how you can use this Expert Advisor to earn a million dollars on each pair individually in three years, initially having only five hundred dollars in your account. In the Advisor settings, in the __Symbol field, you will need to specify the window of the currency pair in the terminal - this must be done so that there are no conflicts between the advisors. Here, as I understand it, you can regulate the process of how many Expert Advisors will be available to the buyer after purchase. I leave the number 5 as the default.

The XAUUSD currency pair is a separate story, and here the ADVISER earned more than $ 12 million in 3 years. For this currency pair, I increase all the distances in the settings and, for example, if the stop loss on the GBPUSD currency pair is 50 points, then on the XAUUSD pair I make a stop loss of 500 points, that is, I multiply everything by 10 and see what happens. In the screenshot, I also showed the settings of the adviser for 3 years for this currency pair and the income from the work of this adviser for this currency pair XAUUSD...

PS: Yesterday, when I took screenshots and ran the adviser on currency pairs, I noticed that currency pairs where there is a Japanese currency almost do not make much profit due to the fact that there are no large buyers where it would be possible to use a break-even order and make good money on one transaction, and at the very end I noticed when I conducted a tester with the GBPJPY currency pair, it turns out that the Japanese foreign exchange market is mostly moving from the American stock exchange to the Asian stock exchange, and over the past year I have set the trading time there from 5 a.m. And what did I see? Yes, he was right and all the big players were in the adviser's pocket, and here instead of a million, he made a profit of more than two million in a year... 


"- Advisor Settings -"
input double Lots     = 0.2; standard transaction volume
input int StopLoss    = 200; the distance from the opening price of the order at which 
                             the order will be closed at a loss
input int Slippage    = 50; slippage
input int Magic       = 3030; the magic number of the Adviser's orders

 "Guardian of the Working Window"
input string __Symbol = ""; the symbol of the currency pair of the terminal 
                            window where the Expert Advisor will work

"- Order Trawl -"
input int PlusPoints  = 100; the distance of the stop loss from the current closing 
                             price of the break-even order
input int TralingStep = 10; the minimum distance from the order opening price to the break-even stop loss
input bool trall      = false; we allow the stop loss to move beyond the current price at breakeven

"- Setting Postponements -"
input int buystop     = 100; the distance of opening a buy stop order from the current price
input int selllimit   = 100; the distance of opening a sell limit order from the current price
input int sellstop    = 100; the distance of opening a sell stop order from the current price
input int buylimit    = 100; the distance of opening a buy limit order from the current price
input int distance    = 500; the distance from open pending orders, if the current price 
                             I changed my trend and did not open pending orders in order to 
                             close these pending orders and open them a new one closer to the current one
                             price

"Setting the time"
input int Morning     = 8; from what hour will the ADVISOR start opening orders
input int Evening     = 17; at what hour inclusive will the ADVISOR stop opening orders

 "- Closing orders -"
input double clos     = 10; the profit of the adviser, having reached which he will close all his orders
input bool deleteAll  = false; clears the graphics screen of the otherworldly

"Supplement"
input double IncreaseLot = 0.00; an increase in the order volume if the ADVISER doubles its initial volume 
                                 capital, then it will constantly add to the volume of the specified volume.
                                 The specified amount is when the Advisor's capital will double.
