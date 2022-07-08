Darwin Swing MT4

4.79

Darwin Swing MT4

Overview:
Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met.

After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading based on support/resistance structures.
The key innovation is the use of virtual positions. For each pair, the EA estimates the average number of S/R crossings that occur during a trend. It then places virtual positions on multiple S/R horizons (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.). Real orders are executed only when the expected number of crossings is reached, according to a calculation based on historical data.
Each pair has dedicated settings integrated into the code. A currency-strength module inspired by Darwin Evolution complements the entry logic to improve selection.
The system combines multiple indicators and filters. The EA is multi-currency and can manage up to 28 pairs simultaneously. It is designed to operate across a wide range of brokerage conditions, assuming stable execution, reasonable spreads/commissions, and WebRequest authorization where required.

Features:

  • Multi-symbol operation across up to 28 Forex pairs

  • Exit management by indicator and by time, trailing stop, profit and percentage protections

  • News-aware trading with configurable pre-/post-event pauses, including major events such as FOMC and ECB

  • Capital protections and risk controls

  • Pause button to stop new entries while keeping the internal logic active

  • Set files provided for a quick start

Recommended use:

  • Symbols: 28 major and minor FX pairs supported

  • Manager chart: EURUSD on M1

  • Typical risk: 0.5% to 1% per trade, adjust to your rules and account size

  • Suggested balance: around 1,000 USD. Relative drawdown may be higher on small accounts

  • Minimum leverage: 1:30 or per your broker’s conditions

Setup:

  • Enable WebRequest in Tools → Options and add the news domain specified in the user guide or the associated MQL5 post. This is required for the news filter.

Backtesting limitations:

  • The standard MT4 Strategy Tester may not faithfully reproduce live behavior for this strategy. The EA relies on tick timing and intraday conditions; the tester can reconstruct or compress ticks, which alters signals.

  • The news filter uses data obtained via WebRequest. These data are not available inside the MT4 tester, so scheduled-news pauses are not reproduced.

  • Therefore, rely on forward tests and live/demo monitoring on MQL5 for a realistic evaluation rather than on a backtest alone.

Tests:

  • Backtests in MT4 are useful for basic consistency checks, but without real ticks and news they may not reflect real-market results. For a more reliable assessment, refer to demo or live monitoring on MQL5.

Monitoring:

  • Public track records and other signals are accessible from the product’s Signals tab or via my MQL5 seller profile.

Support:

  • Please use the product Comments or MQL5 internal messaging for questions about installation, set files, and best practices.

Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves risk. Past performance or monitoring does not guarantee future results. Use protections appropriate to your objectives.





Reviews 20
Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2023.06.12 15:20 
 

J'avais déjà Darwin Evolution depuis 1 ans et demi c'étais mon premier achat d'EA, entre temps j'ai acheté plusieurs d'EA qui vendaient du rêve a base d'IA et d'autres ''révolutions'' après de multiples déceptions certains ont même été retiré de MQL5... bref je suis retourné à la base sur ce qui avait marché dans mes débuts pour acquérir le Darwin Swing, franchement je recommande, Guillaume est le seul éditeur d'EA en qui j'ai confiance.

Lorence Jordi
188
Lorence Jordi 2023.04.12 08:13 
 

If you follow the recommendations it works nicely, thats all you need to know.

Matt Zufelt
33
Matt Zufelt 2022.12.27 15:25 
 

I am continually amazed by this EA. It is backed by someone who continually supports and updates the EA to adjust to market changes (this is really important as any EA can perform okay for a month or so, the ones that are very valuable are the ones with creators who continually support and update the EA when needed.) I was never a big proponent of EAs until I came across this one. I did my due research and now have this EA running on 4 accounts total. 3 funded and 1 personal. If you only use one bot, this is the winner. But please read his write up once you purchase so you set it up correctly. Having the right tools is the first step, but if you don't use those tools properly, you will never make it with forex. I can't say enough about this bot. The first breath of fresh air with forex in the 7+ years I've been trading.

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Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2023.06.12 15:20 
 

J'avais déjà Darwin Evolution depuis 1 ans et demi c'étais mon premier achat d'EA, entre temps j'ai acheté plusieurs d'EA qui vendaient du rêve a base d'IA et d'autres ''révolutions'' après de multiples déceptions certains ont même été retiré de MQL5... bref je suis retourné à la base sur ce qui avait marché dans mes débuts pour acquérir le Darwin Swing, franchement je recommande, Guillaume est le seul éditeur d'EA en qui j'ai confiance.

Lorence Jordi
188
Lorence Jordi 2023.04.12 08:13 
 

If you follow the recommendations it works nicely, thats all you need to know.

José Vinicio
105
José Vinicio 2023.01.23 03:53 
 

The EA has been very efficient, I am very satisfied with the results, each of the updates made make the EA better each time, each of its versions is very positive

Matt Zufelt
33
Matt Zufelt 2022.12.27 15:25 
 

I am continually amazed by this EA. It is backed by someone who continually supports and updates the EA to adjust to market changes (this is really important as any EA can perform okay for a month or so, the ones that are very valuable are the ones with creators who continually support and update the EA when needed.) I was never a big proponent of EAs until I came across this one. I did my due research and now have this EA running on 4 accounts total. 3 funded and 1 personal. If you only use one bot, this is the winner. But please read his write up once you purchase so you set it up correctly. Having the right tools is the first step, but if you don't use those tools properly, you will never make it with forex. I can't say enough about this bot. The first breath of fresh air with forex in the 7+ years I've been trading.

Artem Antonov
136
Artem Antonov 2022.10.05 08:50 
 

You’ll never and ever find owner of some product in the Internet who’ll speak to customers and giving support to them like owner of this EA. He is just like your family-member, supporting and explaining everything in details. The EA itself is crazy. Working perfectly, opening good orders and controlling them ideally. I believe that it’s one of those EA’s which are really working here for customer, not just for selling and receiving money for seller. No other words: $999 for EA was my best purchase in my life.

Maik Siebel
801
Maik Siebel 2022.10.02 12:38 
 

On live account since mid-August and about 4% return to date (02/10/2022) with low DD. Very satisfactory. No rigid grid but intelligent position opening with chance of countermovement. This keeps the DD in the current large and trendy movements within limits. A very professional and helpful developer.

Zhi Song Tuo Ge Ti Mu Xuan Li Ning
624
Zhi Song Tuo Ge Ti Mu Xuan Li Ning 2022.09.30 18:23 
 

I don't know how to use to write a bad review after the seller patiently led to start using again to give a five star rating

LeosTrader
113
LeosTrader 2022.09.30 13:06 
 

It´s a very safe EA. You install it and forget it. Low DD it doesn´t risk your account. It only open trades when the market is moving. If it´s in range nothing happens. Excelent support from the autor.

elescualido
45
elescualido 2022.08.24 19:24 
 

Works perfect on us brokers, Guillaume is in top of the updates and the info group. 100% recomended

Jasper Heikens
621
Jasper Heikens 2022.08.02 21:06 
 

I have purchased Darwin Swing because if it is just as promising and good as evolution ea its worth the price. And after a few weeks my first impression of this ea is, its indeed even better. Why the DD profit ratio is even better. The seller is always responding quick on my messages and he will guide you in everything. The seller has a lot of experience and you can tell that he is not just an ea seller but also a real trader wich shows. Can give this Ea my recommendation.

Chung Kang Chien 簠 Yasushi
347
Chung Kang Chien 簠 Yasushi 2022.07.20 18:24 
 

Low DD with proper profit if set up with proper risk. Amazing EA enough, but Guillaume will make his EA better and better.

Magaly Anne Blazejewski
143
Magaly Anne Blazejewski 2022.07.20 10:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hugo Beaudru
23
Hugo Beaudru 2022.07.19 21:30 
 

Cet EA est dingue, en parlant avec le concepteur de l'EA on se rend compte de la complexité du processus pour réaliser un travail comme ca. En plus vous pouvez facilement parler avec le concepteur, même si il est toujours occupé il va toujours vous répondre et ca c'est un plus.

Jean Claude Christophe
558
Jean Claude Christophe 2022.07.19 15:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxgoblins
150
fxgoblins 2022.07.19 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1474
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2022.07.19 05:39 
 

This is the best of My EA collection, works like a charm. All Winners. Excellent Support from Author.

Shyam Bond
472
Shyam Bond 2022.07.18 13:22 
 

In the first week, it's had 8 trades, all winners, so a great start to what looks like another excellent EA from this author.

eacorporate
79
eacorporate 2022.07.18 08:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fullforex512
74
fullforex512 2022.07.14 09:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

L. N.
330
L. N. 2022.07.12 15:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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