Darwin Swing MT4

Overview:

Darwin Swing is a medium-term swing-trading Expert Advisor. It analyzes support and resistance zones and uses virtual positions to anticipate breakouts. Real orders are placed only when the predefined conditions are met.

After the success of Darwin Evolution, here is Darwin Swing, which can be used alongside it. The goal is to stay close to manual trading with a long-term outlook. It is neither a fast scalper nor a night scalper. The core approach is swing trading based on support/resistance structures.

The key innovation is the use of virtual positions. For each pair, the EA estimates the average number of S/R crossings that occur during a trend. It then places virtual positions on multiple S/R horizons (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.). Real orders are executed only when the expected number of crossings is reached, according to a calculation based on historical data.

Each pair has dedicated settings integrated into the code. A currency-strength module inspired by Darwin Evolution complements the entry logic to improve selection.

The system combines multiple indicators and filters. The EA is multi-currency and can manage up to 28 pairs simultaneously. It is designed to operate across a wide range of brokerage conditions, assuming stable execution, reasonable spreads/commissions, and WebRequest authorization where required.

Features:

Multi-symbol operation across up to 28 Forex pairs

Exit management by indicator and by time, trailing stop, profit and percentage protections

News-aware trading with configurable pre-/post-event pauses, including major events such as FOMC and ECB

Capital protections and risk controls

Pause button to stop new entries while keeping the internal logic active

Set files provided for a quick start

Recommended use:

Symbols: 28 major and minor FX pairs supported

Manager chart: EURUSD on M1

Typical risk: 0.5% to 1% per trade, adjust to your rules and account size

Suggested balance: around 1,000 USD. Relative drawdown may be higher on small accounts

Minimum leverage: 1:30 or per your broker’s conditions

Setup:

Enable WebRequest in Tools → Options and add the news domain specified in the user guide or the associated MQL5 post. This is required for the news filter.

Backtesting limitations:

The standard MT4 Strategy Tester may not faithfully reproduce live behavior for this strategy. The EA relies on tick timing and intraday conditions; the tester can reconstruct or compress ticks, which alters signals.

The news filter uses data obtained via WebRequest. These data are not available inside the MT4 tester, so scheduled-news pauses are not reproduced.

Therefore, rely on forward tests and live/demo monitoring on MQL5 for a realistic evaluation rather than on a backtest alone.

Tests:

Backtests in MT4 are useful for basic consistency checks, but without real ticks and news they may not reflect real-market results. For a more reliable assessment, refer to demo or live monitoring on MQL5.

Monitoring:

Public track records and other signals are accessible from the product’s Signals tab or via my MQL5 seller profile.

Support:

Please use the product Comments or MQL5 internal messaging for questions about installation, set files, and best practices.

Disclaimer: