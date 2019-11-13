ZigZagHistory 2 TimeFrame
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 13 November 2019
- Activations: 9
Colors and the sizes of signs can be adjusted.
Attention! The Price noise parameter - has significant effect on formation of extrema.
HTF Depth is depth of searching of a local extremum in bars on the high timeframe;
HTF Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the HTF and the tool;
CTF Depth is depth of searching of a local extremum in bars on the current timeframe;
CTF Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the current timeframe and the tool;
CTF Backstep is depth of correction of global extremums in bars on the current timeframe;
ShowHistory - switch on/off display of history;
On minute calc - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).