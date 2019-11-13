ZigZagHistory 2 TimeFrame

The indicator is constructed on the basis of ZigZagHistory ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376 ).

At the same time calculated on the current timeframe and on the specified high.

The history of the high timeframe is displayed by hollow squares.

The history of a current timeframe is displayed by rhombuses.

Colors and the sizes of signs can be adjusted. Attention! The Price noise parameter - has significant effect on formation of extrema.

Parameters:





High TimeFrame (HTF) - the high timeframe;





HTF Depth is depth of searching of a local extremum in bars on the high timeframe; HTF Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the HTF and the tool;

HTF Backstep is depth of correction of global extremums in bars on the high timeframe;





CTF Depth is depth of searching of a local extremum in bars on the current timeframe; CTF Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the current timeframe and the tool;

CTF Backstep is depth of correction of global extremums in bars on the current timeframe; ShowHistory - switch on/off display of history; On minute calc - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).



