ZigZagHistory
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 13 November 2019
- Activations: 9
The indicator was developed with one purpose - adequate processing on stories and the maximum approach to the original
(it was required for development of more difficult indicator and use in the expert).
- does not pass extrema (an example on the 2nd screenshot).
Attention! The Price noise parameter - has significant effect on formation of extrema.
Parameters:
Depth - is depth of search of a local extremum in bars;
Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the current timeframe and the tool;
Backstep - is depth of correction of global extrema in bars;
ShowHistory - switch on/off display of history.
On minute calc - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).