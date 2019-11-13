ZigZag Mini Extra
- Indicators
Aleksandr Martynov
Version: 1.2
Updated: 13 November 2019
Not a logical continuation of the ZigZag indicator series is an indicator cut to an absolute minimum.
An important property of this indicator is that it will never redraw the value of a completed bar.
Based on previous indicator algorithms, e.g. (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37975).
Parameters:
Depth - is depth of search of a local extremum in bars;
On minute calc - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).