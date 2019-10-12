Relative Strength Index Symmetric

In indicators the positive scale often unreasonably is accepted though in fact they are the symmetric.





Such property has also standard RSI. The presented indicator works in the scale, symmetric concerning zero,





but at the same time completely repeats an original form. In this indicator important levels 20 and -20.





It is very convenient at its use in automatic trade as application of one threshold by optimization excludes overoptimization.





Besides, the algorithm of calculation of the indicator is optimized (the hidden settlement buffers are excluded) that allows to save memory resources.