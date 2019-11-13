ZigZag Minimal
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 November 2019
- Activations: 9
The indicator is made on the basis of the algorithm put in the ZigZag History indicator (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376/).
In the real option there are no additional buffers and an opportunity to trace work history.
It causes the minimum involvement of random access memory, however productivity practically does not improve.
Attention! The Price noise parameter - has significant effect on formation of extrema.
Parameters:
Depth - is depth of search of a local extremum in bars;
Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the current timeframe and the tool;
Backstep - is depth of correction of global extrema in bars;
On minute calc - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).