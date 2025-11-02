Fractal with levels

Indicator of fractals with adjustable indents. Designed according to an original simplified algorithm for use in EA.

The main ones in the indicator are lines showing the levels of the current fractals, which allows you to read the values ​ ​ of the last fractal in one operation.

It works on a closed bar, so it does not redraw and does not load the terminal with calculations.

It should be understood that the indicator is late with the detection of the fractal by the number of bars on the right plus 1.

Indicator parameters:

Fraktal bars left - number of bars to the left of the fractal;

Fraktal bars right - number of bars to the right of the fractal;

Draw Arrow? - draw icons;

Arrow Up Code - character code from the Wingdings font of the upper fractal;

Arrow Down Code - character code from the Wingdings font of the lower fractal;

Arrow Gap (pips) - indentation of the icon in pipes.


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Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Displays the readings of the Moving Average indicator on the older timeframe. Wishes for other types of Moving Average are accepted (however, the possibility of implementation depends on the type of algorithm). It doesn't make sense to apply it to the current timeframe - there are free indicators for this. Does not redraw the readings starting from the first bar. It is very important to have and match the history of the timeframes on which it is installed and set in the settings. A simple built-
Day Range with replacing
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The next version of the indicator based on the range of previous day. Considers a difference of time zones. By default works the time zone of the broker. Can work on time zones: Greenwich, broker or local.  It can be applied only on timeframe from H1 below. If the day range of new day is lower minimum, then minimum is transferred from ranges of previous day symmetrically concerning the line of closing previous day (optionally, look Input parameters ). Screenshot 1: operation of the indica
Relative Strength Index Symmetric
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
In indicators the positive scale often unreasonably is accepted though in fact they are the symmetric. Such property has also standard RSI. The presented indicator works in the scale, symmetric concerning zero, but at the same time completely repeats an original form. In this indicator important levels 20 and -20. It is very convenient at its use in automatic trade as application of one threshold by optimization excludes overoptimization. Besides, the algorithm of calculation of the indicato
ZigZagHistory
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The indicator was developed with one purpose - adequate processing on stories and the maximum approach to the original (it was required for development of more difficult indicator and use in the expert). I think, everything who tried to get history from the original indicator understood that in it there is information only on extrema and nothing more. It is not sure that similar does not exist, but mine is found on other than original to an algorithm: - for one pass (programmers will understand)
ZigZagHistory 2 TimeFrame
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The indicator is constructed on the basis of ZigZagHistory ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376 ). At the same time calculated on the current timeframe and on the specified high. The history of the high timeframe is displayed by hollow squares. The history of a current timeframe is displayed by rhombuses. Colors and the sizes of signs can be adjusted. Attention!  The Price noise parameter - has significant effect on formation of extrema. Parameters: High TimeFrame (HTF) - the high tim
ZigZag History with Reverse Level
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
This indicator is based on the previous option ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376 ) and includes all completions at the time of creation. Availability of additional data allows to understand more deeply the principle of work as this indicator and original. Points on extrema of bars show history of a portrayal of extrema as before. Levels of a reverse show as far as the price for formation of a new shoulder has to deviate. The Price noise parameter has a special impact (the name "devi
ZigZag Minimal
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The indicator is made on the basis of the algorithm put in the ZigZag History indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376/ ). In the real option there are no additional buffers and an opportunity to trace work history. It causes the minimum involvement of random access memory, however productivity practically does not improve. Attention!  The Price noise parameter - has significant effect on formation of extrema. Parameters: Depth  - is depth of search of a local extremum in bars;
Buzzer on RSI Symmetric on High TimeFrame
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The RSI Symmetric indicator approximated by function of the known Buzzer indicator. Display for the high timeframe is provided. 2 types of signals are of interest: 1. Position of the RSI line concerning the approximated line 2. The trend direction of the approximated line  Indicator parameters: RSI TimeF rame - the worker  timeframe (it has to be equal or more than current); RSI Period - no comments; Buzzer Period is the period of approximation of the RSI Symmetric indicator; Buzzer Ave
Variant Week Fibo Automat
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Индикатор отображает 4 текущих уровня между, которыми находится цена. Уровни вычисляются на основе диапазона предыдущей недели. Количество и значение уровней произвольное   и выражается в процентах . Положение уровней отсчитывается от минимума предыдущего дня (пример можно посмотреть в описании параметров). Целесообразно размещать уровни в строке настроек по порядку, тем не менее индикатор сам их отсортирует и если обнаружатся уровни отстоящие менее чем на 1% выдаст ошибку. Индикатор работает н
ZigZag Level
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
One of the disadvantages of the ZigZag indicator when working with advisers is the need to find the latest extremes. For this purpose, various algorithms of history analysis in indicator buffers are used. However, the indicator itself knows these values and can therefore display them. To this target, the ZigZag Minimum indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37975 ) has been refined. The zero buffer stores the value of the last maximum. The first buffer stores the value of the last m
ZigZag Mini Extra
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Not a logical continuation of the ZigZag indicator series is an indicator cut to an absolute minimum. An important property of this indicator is that it will never redraw the value of a completed bar. Based on previous indicator algorithms, e.g. ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37975 ). Parameters: Depth  - is depth of search of a local extremum in bars; On minute calc  - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).
ZigZag Mini Extra on High TimeFrame
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The proposed indicator is based on the ZigZag Mini Extra indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42632 ). Unlike the prototype can be built at the price of Close or High-Low with the established timeframe. The prices of the current timeframe will be used when calculating the indicator on the highest timeframes at Close price, . Indicator parameters: ZigZag TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT - operating time frame (must be equal or more than current timeframe); Depth = 12 - depth of loca
Universal ZigZag on RSI HTF
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The ZigZag indicator is based on the RSI indicator. This makes it possible to identify significant extremes. Different calculation options are provided: - RSI indicator at Close or Hi-Low prices (1 and 2 buffers respectively in OnClose mode - the first buffer, in Hi-Low mode the first buffer at High price, the second buffer at Low); - ZigZag indicator by period (standard) or minimal deviation. (The ZigZag indicator values are always in zero buffer.) If you use a higher timeframe, make sure
Trend Ranger
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
The indicator does not use predictions. It merely shows what range the price is in. However, it does a good job with chart markings and mapping current trade preferences. It can act as an independent tool of medium and long-term urgent trade, and together with oscillators it is possible to build a good scalper system. Important! The signal is 0 bar - does not repaint! Indicator parameters: Zone Range (Pips) - size of zone in pips excluding the number of characters; Line or Histogram Width -
Intensive Lite about Yuriy Antonov AcademyFX
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Based on the course records of Yuri Antonov (academyfx.ru) YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist? list=PLj3wALUOwoZ9kdacS09K9bjD1zulR _ HJh The indicator is intended for people who know the strategy but find it difficult to mark the graph.  Approaches the new Intensive MD system. The default parameters are set as of mid-2019. For a 5-digit EURUSD account! You can work on the 4-character after the parameters are recalculated. The current parameters can be found on the author 's
Trend Ranger XO
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Аттракцион невиданной щедрости - треть цены! Индикатор отображает на графике другой популярный индикатор XO, представленный на рисунке в подвале. Важно! Сигнальным является 0 бар - не перекрашивается!  Параметры индикатора: Zone Range (Pips)   - размер зоны в пипсах без учета количества знаков; Line or Histogram Width   - ширина линий или гистограммы;    Zone Draw Type  - способ отрисовки зон: в виде гистограммы или линий на графике; Up Zone Color   -  цвет зоны BUY; Down Zone Color   - цвет зо
Heiken Ashi Scanner 4 Timeframes NRP
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Аттракцион невиданной щедрости - треть цены! Сканер Heiken Ashi на четырех таймфреймах. Индикатор не рисует и не подсматривает историю. Модифицированный расчет повышает чувствительность! Возможно отключить модифицированный расчет для каждого таймфрейма отдельно, а также отключить анализ 4 таймфрейма. В нулевом (скрытом) буфере хранится информация о совпадении трендов на всех рабочих ТФ. Эта опция упрощает анализ и чтение из советников. Требователен к истории. Наиболее простое отсутствие данных
Real NonRePaint MultiTimeFrame RSI
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Indicator from the Real Non RePaint MultiTimeFrame (Real NRP MTF)  series. Specially designed to display the RSI standard indicator reading from the Senior TimeFrame (TF) to the Junior. The indicator differs from the standard scale - symmetrical relative to 0. Add 50.0 to the readings to get the standard values. Does not look into the future for history at the senior TF. DOES NOT DIFFER from the standard real-time indicator readings (including bias), but shows the actual indicator readings on th
Real NonRePaint MultiTimeFrame Heiken Ashi
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Indicator from the Real Non RePaint MultiTimeFrame   (Real NRP MTF)  series. The indicator is based on the standard one. Does not redraw in any mode: the last closed candle is a rock. Does not look into the future for history at the senior TF. The formula for sensitivity enhancement has been changed (disabled in settings). It works on the current TF or older ones with the display on the current one. The last closed Heiken Ashi candle of the current timeframe before the opening of the new senior
Real NonRePaint MultiTimeFrame Stohastic
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Indicator from the  Real Non RePaint MultiTimeFrame  (Real NRP MTF) series. Specially designed to display the standard Stohastic indicator from the senior timeframe (TF) to the junior. The indicator differs from the standard scale - symmetrical relative to 0. Add 50.0 to the readings to get the standard values. Does not look into the future for history at the senior TF. DOES NOT DIFFER from the real-time standard indicator (offset-based), but shows the actual indicator counts on the history f
Real NonRePaint 3TF RSI With Special Averaging
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Индикатор содержит 3 RSI с возможностью выбора рабочего таймфрейма, периода и параметра сглаживания каждого. Не перерисовывает начиная с 1 бара. При задании параметра сглаживания большего 1 показания будут обработаны специальным образом, для исключения мелких колебаний. Возможно использовать в качестве готовой торговой системы, где показания старших ТФ определяют тренд, а младший используется для поиска точек входа, в качестве примера может служить система Дмитрия Брылякова  https://www.infoclub
Dynamic Fibo Level
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Индикатор отображает динамические разворотные уровни по шкале Фибоначи. Основан на индикаторе ЗИГ-ЗАГ, который управляется периодом и минимальной глубиной для переключения тренда. Если указать глубину переключения равной 0, то она не будет участвовать в расчетах индикатора. Используется неперерисовывающий сформированные вершины индикатор - возможны несоответствия экстремумов со стандартным индикатором ЗИГ-ЗАГ. Расчитывается на закрытом баре, действие зоны отображается для текущего бара. Основные
CCI on high timeframe non repaint
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index. Не рисующий индикатор для отображения старшего таймфрейма (далее ТФ) на текущем графике. Возможно использовать на текущем ТФ. Несколько вариантов расчета по различным ценам и используемым мувингам. Параметры: TimeFrame  - должен быть больше равен текущему. Period  - должен быть больше 1. Price Type  - варианты:  Close, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted, Average, Body, Median, Trend Biased. MA Metod  - метод вычисления на основе МА: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, LSMA, WEMA. Sm
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