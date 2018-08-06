Day Range with replacing

The next version of the indicator based on the range of previous day.





Considers a difference of time zones. By default works the time zone of the broker.





Can work on time zones: Greenwich, broker or local.





It can be applied only on timeframe from H1 below.





If the day range of new day is lower minimum, then minimum is transferred





from ranges of previous day symmetrically concerning the line of closing





previous day (optionally, look Input parameters).





Screenshot 1: operation of the indicator local time at the broker with the time zone of GMT+3.





Screenshot 2: operation of the indicator local time at the broker with the time zone of GMT-0.





Input parameters:





Minimum day range - The minimum day range if 0 - it isn't used. (Is selected independently for a reason that after days

with small volatility there has to be a movement not less average)





Time zone of the broker on GMT - The time zone of the broker (terminal) on GMT (3 by default) Local time zone on GMT - The time zone on the GMT computer

on which is established the terminal (3 by default)

Work time zone - In what time zone to work, options:





GMT0 - transition of days will be made at 0 o'clock across Greenwich;





Local - transition of days will be made at 0 o'clock on the computer;



