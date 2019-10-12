Buzzer on RSI Symmetric on High TimeFrame
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 12 October 2019
- Activations: 9
The RSI Symmetric indicator approximated by function of the known Buzzer indicator.
Display for the high timeframe is provided.
2 types of signals are of interest:
1. Position of the RSI line concerning the approximated line
2. The trend direction of the approximated line
Indicator parameters:
RSI TimeF rame - the worker timeframe (it has to be equal or more than current);
RSI Period - no comments;
Buzzer Period is the period of approximation of the RSI Symmetric indicator;
Buzzer Average is the period of smoothing of the approximated line;
ShowRSI is on/off display of the RSI Symmetric line.