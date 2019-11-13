ZigZag Mini Extra on High TimeFrame
- Indicators
- Aleksandr Martynov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 November 2019
- Activations: 9
The proposed indicator is based on the ZigZag Mini Extra indicator (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42632).
Unlike the prototype can be built at the price of Close or High-Low with the established timeframe.
The prices of the current timeframe will be used when calculating the indicator on the highest timeframes at Close price, .
Indicator parameters:
ZigZag TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT - operating time frame (must be equal or more than current timeframe);
Depth = 12 - depth of local extremum search in bars;
On close calc = false - option of indicator calculation (true - at Close price, false - at High - Low prices);
On minute calc = true - enable/disable calculation on the minute bar (disable - calculation on each tick).