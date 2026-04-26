Real NonRePaint MultiTimeFrame Moving Average

Displays the readings of the Moving Average indicator on the older timeframe.

Wishes for other types of Moving Average are accepted (however, the possibility of implementation depends on the type of algorithm).

It doesn't make sense to apply it to the current timeframe - there are free indicators for this.

Does not redraw the readings starting from the first bar.

It is very important to have and match the history of the timeframes on which it is installed and set in the settings.

A simple built-in check does not guarantee, but tracks a gross discrepancy in the history.

The screenshot shows the indicator LWMA(5/Close)M30 (blue) and its interpretation using an analog with a multiple period LWMA(30) (orange).

Methods:

SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA - without comments, correspond to terminal;

LSMA - Least Square Moving Average;

VWMA - Volume Weighted Moving Average;

WEMA - Wilder Exponential Moving Average.

Types of prices:

Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted - without comments, correspond to terminal;

BodyMedian - (Open+Close)/2;

Average - (High+Low+Open+Close)/4;

TrendBiased is the average between the close and the corresponding extreme of the candle.

Tinctures are intuitively clear.