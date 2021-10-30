Variant Day Fibo Automat

The indicator displays 4 current levels between which the price is located.

The levels are calculated based on the range of the previous day.

The number and value of levels is arbitrary and expressed as a percentage.

The position of the levels is calculated from the minimum of the previous day (an example can be found in the description of the parameters).

It is advisable to place the levels in the settings line in order, nevertheless, the indicator will sort them by itself and if levels are found to be less than 1% apart, it will give an error.

Parameters:

example of setting levels with a separator ";" (set by default).

levels -500.0;-450.0;-400.0;-350.0;-300.0;-250.0;-200.0;-176.4;-161.8;-150.0;-138.2;-123.6;-100.0;-76.4;-61.8;-50.0;-38.2;-23.6;0.0;23.6;38.2;50.0;61.8;76.4;100.0;123.6;138.2;150.0;161.8;176.4;200.0;223.6;238.2;250.0;261.8;276.4;300.0;350.0;400.0;450.0;500.0

sep - separator (";" is set by default)

LevUpColor - the color of the top 2 levels (by default - clrRed)

LevDownColor - color of the 2 lower levels (by default - clrBlue)

BuffersWidth - the thickness of the buffer rendering lines (by default 2)

LevelWidth - level width (default is 10), if level width = 0 buffers will be 4: HI, UP, DN, LO , if greater than 0 then 8: HIup, HIdn, UpUp, UPdn, DNup, DNdn, LOup, LOdn.

The numbering of the levels starts from the top and goes in order regardless of the number of working buffers.