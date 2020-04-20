Trend Ranger

The indicator does not use predictions. It merely shows what range the price is in.





However, it does a good job with chart markings and mapping current trade preferences.





It can act as an independent tool of medium and long-term urgent trade, and together with oscillators it is possible to build a good scalper system.

Important! The signal is 0 bar - does not repaint!

Indicator parameters:





Zone Range (Pips) - size of zone in pips excluding the number of characters;





Line or Histogram Width - no comment;





Align Zone to Range - enabling the alignment of zones to round levels*;





Zone Draw Type - the way zones are drawn as a histogram or lines in the graph.





Up Zone Color - BUY zone color;





Down Zone Color - SELL zone color;





AlertsMessage - enable the output of the trend change message;





AlertsEmail - enable the sending of the trend change letter;





AlertsMobile - enable the sending of the trend Push-message;





AlertsSound - activation of audible notification of trend change;





SoundFile is the file name for the audible alert, by default "alert.wav."





* - The zones are aligned according to the rounding degree of the Zone Range (Pips) parameter, if this parameter is not round, the indicator initialization will fail when trying to set the alignment.