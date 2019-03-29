ZhiBiDW Trend MT5

[ZhiBiDW Trend] is a simple, intuitive and effective indicator of trends and shocks. It is suitable for chart periods of more than 15 minutes and less than 4 hours, suitable for all market varieties.





Buy signal: A blue up arrow appears; the arrow will appear with a preset price for Stop Loss and Take Profit.





Sell signal: A red down arrow appears; the arrow will appear with a preset price for Stop Loss and Take Profit.





Parameter setting description:





[Send_Alert]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if it is set to false, it will not alert.

[Send_Email]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.

[Send_Notification]: This is the switch to send instant messages. Set to true. If an arrow appears, it will send a message to your mobile device. If it is set to false, no message will be sent.