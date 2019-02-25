ZhiBiQuShi MT4

This ZhiBiQuShi tool is suitable for all varieties and is suitable for more than 5 minutes. It is a good tool for judging trends!

The price is a downward trend below the two lines, and the price is an upward trend above the two lines.

DESCRIPTION OF SETTINGS

till_breakeven_rate : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price till the trade breaks even. RECOMMEND 1

space1 : Determines the width of the channel from the beginning of a trade till profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit2. RECOMMEND 3-5 Each standard deviation is equal to 6 pips. It should be wider than space2 and space3 so the trade has room to grow when it is first opened.

expand_rate1 : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price after the trade has broken even. RECOMMEND 20-60

start_at_pips_profit2 : Determines how many pips of profit the trade must be in before following the second group of settings. RECOMMEND 40-60

space2 : Determines the width of the channel after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit2. RECOMMEND 1.5-3 Each standard deviation is equal to 6 pips. It should be less than space1 but greater than space3.

expand_rate2 : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit2. RECOMMEND 50-100

start_at_pips_profit3 : Determines how many pips of profit the trade must be in before following the third group of settings. RECOMMEND 100+

space3 : Determines the width of the channel after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit3. RECOMMEND 0.5-3 Each standard deviation is equal to 6 pips. It should greater than space1.

expand_rate3 : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit3. RECOMMEND 100+ Indicator URL：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller



