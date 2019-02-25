ZhiBiQuShi MT4

This ZhiBiQuShi tool is suitable for all varieties and is suitable for more than 5 minutes. It is a good tool for judging trends!


The price is a downward trend below the two lines, and the price is an upward trend above the two lines.


DESCRIPTION OF SETTINGS

till_breakeven_rate : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price till the trade breaks even.                                   RECOMMEND 1 
space1 : Determines the width of the channel from the beginning of a trade till profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit2.   RECOMMEND 3-5  Each standard deviation is equal to 6 pips. It should be wider than space2 and space3 so the trade has room to grow when it is first opened.                                                    
expand_rate1 : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price after the trade has broken even.                              RECOMMEND 20-60
start_at_pips_profit2 : Determines how many pips of profit the trade must be in before following the second group of settings.                 RECOMMEND 40-60
space2 : Determines the width of the channel after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit2.                                RECOMMEND 1.5-3  Each standard deviation is equal to 6 pips. It should be less than space1 but greater than space3.                   
expand_rate2 : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit2.           RECOMMEND 50-100
start_at_pips_profit3 : Determines how many pips of profit the trade must be in before following the third group of settings.                  RECOMMEND 100+
space3 : Determines the width of the channel after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit3.                                RECOMMEND 0.5-3 Each standard deviation is equal to 6 pips. It should greater than space1.                                           

expand_rate3 : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price after profit is greater than start_at_pips_profit3.           RECOMMEND 100+

Indicator URL：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller


Recommended products
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicators
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Smart RSI MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart RSI (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A RSI indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Didta
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator Description: DISH X Imbalance (DIDTA/DIDFA) 1. Overview The   DISH X Imbalance   indicator is a sophisticated volume-based technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that analyzes market order flow imbalance to identify potential trend reversals and fair value deviations. The indicator calculates two core values:   DIDTA (Daily Imbalance Delta)   and   DIDFA (Daily Imbalance Delta Fair Value) , providing traders with insights into buying/selling pressure and market valuation. 2. Core Com
FREE
Easy Pips Maker
Andrei Gerasimenko
4 (4)
Indicators
The recommended timeframe is H1! The indicator has two kinds of signal. This is a signal to open a position from the appearance of an arrow. The price leaves the channel In the first case, the indicator builds arrows based on the constructed channel and Bollinger Bands years. In another case, the trader can trade if the price just went beyond the channel. If the price is higher than the channel - we sell. If the price is lower than the channel, then you can look for a place to buy. It can al
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicators
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
High and Low Daily Levels Indicator
Martin Koprla
Indicators
High/Low Daily Levels is a robust, lightweight, and precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It plots the High and Low prices of the trading session as clean, horizontal dashed lines directly on your active chart. Whether you trade breakouts, trend continuations, or mean-reversion strategies around key session boundaries, this indicator ensures you always have precise visual references without cluttering your workspace. Key Features: * Dual Mode Operation: Choose be
FREE
Donchian Trend Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
Donchian channels are a tool in technical analysis used to determine the relative volatility of a market and the potential for price breakouts. Can help identify potential breakouts and reversals in price, which are the moments when traders are called on to make strategic decisions. These strategies can help you capitalize on price trends while having pre-defined entry and exit points to secure gains or limit losses. Using the Donchian channel can thus be part of a disciplined approach to managi
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
Moving Average Timeframe
THE FWA COMPANY
Indicators
THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc. ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance leve
FREE
Currency Index Project GBP
Simone Guidarini
1 (1)
Indicators
GBP INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
FREE
Velvet RVI
Kevin Peter Abate
Indicators
Velvet RVI is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer.  It is based on the algorithm for the Relative Vigor Index, provided by Investopedia here . All of the data it displays is accurate and verified against the internal API function iRVI, when it is detected by the ordering layer.  In order to place orders with the Velvet RVI indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running.  Ordering from the Velvet RVI indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" ( found here ),
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
The Sextet
Naim El Hajj
4 (3)
Indicators
Overview The Sextet is an MT4 trend-alignment indicator based on a sequence of six moving-average levels. Each level is calculated from the previous one, creating a layered view of trend structure. The indicator marks conditions where the moving-average levels align in order, which can help traders observe trend direction and trend organization more clearly. Key Features Displays six moving-average levels. Uses a layered moving-average sequence. Helps visualize trend alignment and directional st
FREE
LT Triple EMA Indicator
Eko Baskoro
5 (5)
Indicators
Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is an indicator that often be used by traders. Combination of two or three EMA indicators often applied to determine trend direction. Multiple EMA combined with fractals or oscillator indicator to detect overbought/oversold and divergence point also great to do in trading system. If you like EMA indicator and want to get better indicator, highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
TSO Adaptive Moving Average
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Indicators
The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
FREE
Crossover MA Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
Kali FigChartiste
ALAIN MICHEL AUGE
4 (1)
Indicators
Small free indicator to detect certain chart patterns, shoulder head shoulder / reverse, triple top / bottom, cup, flags and others... I designed it a while ago, it detects figures in m1, m5, m15, m30 and h1. I hope it will be useful to you because I don't trade much with this indicator, I have a few others that I will try to put online quickly maybe you will find it useful, good Trade friends.
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
ZhiBiDW Trend MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
5 (1)
Indicators
[ZhiBiDW Trend] is a simple, intuitive and effective indicator of trends and shocks. It is suitable for chart periods of more than 15 minutes and less than 4 hours, suitable for all market varieties. Buy signal: A blue up arrow appears; the arrow will appear with a preset price for Stop Loss and Take Profit. Sell signal: A red down arrow appears; the arrow will appear with a preset price for Stop Loss and Take Profit. Parameter setting description: [Send_Alert]: This is the alarm switch, set
FREE
Deviation of each indicator MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
3 (2)
Indicators
[Deviation of each indicator MT4] is a collection of 18 indicators, and one of them can be arbitrarily selected to participate in the calculation. It can calculate the deviation form of each indicator and can prompt an alarm. Parameter setting description: [indicators] is to choose one of the 18 indicators to participate in the calculation (this parameter is very important) . [period] is a common cycle for each indicator. [Method] is the MA mode of some indicators. [Apply_to] is the applic
FREE
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Indicators
The ZhiBiJuJi indicator analysis system uses a powerful internal loop to call its own external indicators, and then calls the analysis before and after the cycle. The data calculation of this indicator analysis system is very complicated (calling before and after the cycle), so the hysteresis of the signal is reduced, and the accuracy of the advance prediction is achieved. This indicator can be used in all cycles on MT4, and is most suitable for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours. Buy:    
ZhiBiAMT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT4 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire. The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy. Buy: Look at the green up arrow; Sell: Look at the red down arrow. The arrow appears and orders immediately! It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is t
ZiYouShuaDanWangEA
Qiuyang Zheng
Experts
This ZiYouShua Dan Wang EA can only be used in EURGBP's 30-minute cycle。 EURGBP M30 The following is the introduction of the parameters: [Daily_Profit_Value_Switch] If set to: true, that is, [Profit_as_of_today] will no longer be billed when it reaches. [Profit_as_of_today] Is the profit greater than 100 on that day, and if it is greater than 100, it will not open on that day? Single_switch_on_Friday If set to: false; that is, no warehouse on Fridays, because Fridays are generally relati
AJiBoLangMT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single. After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order. After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a certain distance, then the Sell o
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
ZhiBiZZD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
1.5 (2)
Indicators
[ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The indicator is suitable for all cycles and is suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The downward arrow is the signal of (Sell). [ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The upward arrow is the signal of (Buy). [ZhiBiZZD_MT4] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging. Parameter setting description: [alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it wil
ZhiBiEUA MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
5 (1)
Experts
Used in EURUSD M15. 15 minute chart for the market [EUR/USD] Fully analyze the top and bottom, then the top and bottom orders, and set the stop loss immediately. After the order is placed, if the market moves backwards, the EA will add the order again. The number of times and the distance can be set in the parameter. The additional order displayed in the parameter is 5 times, the actual maximum is added 4 times, and the added order will be set immediately. Stop loss, the set stop loss is the sam
ShangXia mt4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
The ShangXia-indicator is suitable for all cycle uses and is also suitable for all market segments. [ShangXia] The upward arrow is the (Buy) signal. [ShangXia] The downward arrow is the (Sell) signal. [ShangXia] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging. Parameter setting description: [alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically ale
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
ZhiBiScalping
Qiuyang Zheng
2.67 (3)
Indicators
ZhiBiScalping is a true manual scalping trading system that is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for all market varieties. After the market price breaks down the Aqua line, you can make a Buy order; continue to break down the Aqua line and increase the Buy amount. If the market price breaks through the red dotted line, you can do the Sell single; continue to break through the Red solid line and increase the Sell single. parameter settings: [SPPeriod]: The main cycle of ZhiBiScalpi
ZhiBiSmart MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiSmart is suitable for all chart cycles of all market varieties. It uses the trend back call to make the bounce band, which will better predict the band and trend. Buy the order: a mark with a green upward arrow; Buy the close: the green cross mark appears; Sell ​​the order: a mark with a yellow downward arrow; Sell ​​the close: a yellow cross mark; parameter settings: [TrendPeriod]: the period of the trend line; [SignalPeriod]: the period of the signal line; [TrendSpread]: The final determi
ZhiBi Fast Scalp MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBi Fast Scalp is a good fast scalping index system. The signal is oscillated according to the trend, and the Buy and Sell signals are frequently given. Suitable for all market varieties and time periods. The up arrow appears to place the order Buy; the down arrow appears to place the order Sell; Parameter setting description: [Signal_line_period]: The average period of the small cycle signal line. [Trend_line_period]: The average period of the large cycle trend line. [Alert_No_Off]: Open or
ZhiBiTMG
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
ZhiBi Dragon MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
Big and small waves
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This is an excellent technical indicator system, which analyzes the periodic upward or downward trading trends from small, medium and large aspects. Period1 in the parameter is a small time period, Period2 is a medium time period, and Period3 is a large time period; small_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 1, middle_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 2, and big_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 3 ;alert is the switch of the warning button, Mail is the switch of sending email, and
ZhiBiA
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT5 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire. The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy. Buy: Look at the green up arrow; Sell: Look at the red down arrow. The arrow appears and orders immediately! It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is t
AJiBoLangMT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals, the signal accuracy is good. Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single. After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order. After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a cer
ZhiBiSmart MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiSmart is suitable for all chart cycles of all market varieties. It uses the trend back call to make the bounce band, which will better predict the band and trend. Buy the order: a mark with a green upward arrow; Buy the close: the green cross mark appears; Sell ​​the order: a mark with a yellow downward arrow; Sell ​​the close: a yellow cross mark; parameter settings: [TrendPeriod]: the period of the trend line; [SignalPeriod]: the period of the signal line; [TrendSpread]: The final determi
ZhiBiTMG MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
ZhiBi Dragon MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
Filter:
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 05:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.17 14:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review