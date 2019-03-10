[Deviation of each indicator MT4] is a collection of 18 indicators, and one of them can be arbitrarily selected to participate in the calculation. It can calculate the deviation form of each indicator and can prompt an alarm.









Parameter setting description:





[indicators] is to choose one of the 18 indicators to participate in the calculation (this parameter is very important).





[period] is a common cycle for each indicator.





[Method] is the MA mode of some indicators.





[Apply_to] is the application price of some indicators.





[Fast_EMA] [Slow_EMA] [MACD_SMA] [K_period] [D_period] [Slowing] These are the parameters required for some indicators. There are few indicators that require these parameters.





[Forward_disparity] is the minimum distance from the K line to the current low or high.





[Forward_count] is the maximum number of forward searches.





[***Display form***] The downward direction is to set the size and color of the arrows and lines.





[alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if set to false, it will not alert.





[sendmail_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.





[sendnotification_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent.





More useful indicator URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller