ZiYouShuaDanWangEA

This ZiYouShua Dan Wang EA can only be used in EURGBP's 30-minute cycle。EURGBP M30



The following is the introduction of the parameters:



[Daily_Profit_Value_Switch] If set to: true, that is, [Profit_as_of_today] will no longer be billed when it reaches.

[Profit_as_of_today] Is the profit greater than 100 on that day, and if it is greater than 100, it will not open on that day?

Single_switch_on_Friday If set to: false; that is, no warehouse on Fridays, because Fridays are generally relatively important news announcement period, the impact on the market is large, so the market fluctuations will be relatively large, it is best to avoid as far as possible!



[Initial_Lots] is the number of hands placed in the first order; the latter is multiplied by multiple according to this order.



[Maximum_odd_number_of_holdings] is the number of units that are allowed to be unlocked.



[Add_single_switch] warehousing switch, if set to: true; that is, open state;



[Odd_multiple] is the multiple of the single quantity of each warehousing order.



[Stop_Loss_and_Profit_Switch] If set to: true, it is the open state;



Then each single is set up [Stop_loss_point] and [Profit_points], and all the holding lists will be closed if they reach [Total_Profit_Closing_Points].
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
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4.13 (23)
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Qiuyang Zheng
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[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
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This is an excellent technical indicator system, which analyzes the periodic upward or downward trading trends from small, medium and large aspects. Period1 in the parameter is a small time period, Period2 is a medium time period, and Period3 is a large time period; small_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 1, middle_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 2, and big_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 3 ;alert is the switch of the warning button, Mail is the switch of sending email, and
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This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT5 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire. The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy. Buy: Look at the green up arrow; Sell: Look at the red down arrow. The arrow appears and orders immediately! It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is t
AJiBoLangMT5
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This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals, the signal accuracy is good. Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single. After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order. After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a cer
ZhiBiSmart MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
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ZhiBiSmart is suitable for all chart cycles of all market varieties. It uses the trend back call to make the bounce band, which will better predict the band and trend. Buy the order: a mark with a green upward arrow; Buy the close: the green cross mark appears; Sell ​​the order: a mark with a yellow downward arrow; Sell ​​the close: a yellow cross mark; parameter settings: [TrendPeriod]: the period of the trend line; [SignalPeriod]: the period of the signal line; [TrendSpread]: The final determi
ZhiBiTMG MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
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ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
ZhiBi Dragon MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
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