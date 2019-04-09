ZhiBiSmart MT5

ZhiBiA Qiuyang Zheng Indicators

This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT5 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire. The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy. Buy: Look at the green up arrow; Sell: Look at the red down arrow. The arrow appears and orders immediately! It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is t