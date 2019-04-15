ZhiBiA

This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT5 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire.

The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy.

Buy: Look at the green up arrow;

Sell: Look at the red down arrow.

The arrow appears and orders immediately!

It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is to refer to the trend of the big cycle (after the big arrows in the big cycle have passed), and then look at the arrows in the small cycle! _______


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Indicators
[ZhiBiDW Trend] is a simple, intuitive and effective indicator of trends and shocks. It is suitable for chart periods of more than 15 minutes and less than 4 hours, suitable for all market varieties. Buy signal: A blue up arrow appears; the arrow will appear with a preset price for Stop Loss and Take Profit. Sell signal: A red down arrow appears; the arrow will appear with a preset price for Stop Loss and Take Profit. Parameter setting description: [Send_Alert]: This is the alarm switch, set
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Deviation of each indicator MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
3 (2)
Indicators
[Deviation of each indicator MT4] is a collection of 18 indicators, and one of them can be arbitrarily selected to participate in the calculation. It can calculate the deviation form of each indicator and can prompt an alarm. Parameter setting description: [indicators] is to choose one of the 18 indicators to participate in the calculation (this parameter is very important) . [period] is a common cycle for each indicator. [Method] is the MA mode of some indicators. [Apply_to] is the applic
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ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Indicators
The ZhiBiJuJi indicator analysis system uses a powerful internal loop to call its own external indicators, and then calls the analysis before and after the cycle. The data calculation of this indicator analysis system is very complicated (calling before and after the cycle), so the hysteresis of the signal is reduced, and the accuracy of the advance prediction is achieved. This indicator can be used in all cycles on MT4, and is most suitable for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours. Buy:    
ZhiBiQuShi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This ZhiBiQuShi tool is suitable for all varieties and is suitable for more than 5 minutes. It is a good tool for judging trends! The price is a downward trend below the two lines, and the price is an upward trend above the two lines. DESCRIPTION OF SETTINGS till_breakeven_rate : Determines how closely the channel will follow the price till the trade breaks even.                                   RECOMMEND 1  space1 : Determines the width of the channel from the beginning of a trade till profi
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ZhiBiAMT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT4 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire. The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy. Buy: Look at the green up arrow; Sell: Look at the red down arrow. The arrow appears and orders immediately! It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is t
ZiYouShuaDanWangEA
Qiuyang Zheng
Experts
This ZiYouShua Dan Wang EA can only be used in EURGBP's 30-minute cycle。 EURGBP M30 The following is the introduction of the parameters: [Daily_Profit_Value_Switch] If set to: true, that is, [Profit_as_of_today] will no longer be billed when it reaches. [Profit_as_of_today] Is the profit greater than 100 on that day, and if it is greater than 100, it will not open on that day? Single_switch_on_Friday If set to: false; that is, no warehouse on Fridays, because Fridays are generally relati
AJiBoLangMT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single. After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order. After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a certain distance, then the Sell o
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
ZhiBiZZD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
1.5 (2)
Indicators
[ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The indicator is suitable for all cycles and is suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The downward arrow is the signal of (Sell). [ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The upward arrow is the signal of (Buy). [ZhiBiZZD_MT4] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging. Parameter setting description: [alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it wil
ZhiBiEUA MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
5 (1)
Experts
Used in EURUSD M15. 15 minute chart for the market [EUR/USD] Fully analyze the top and bottom, then the top and bottom orders, and set the stop loss immediately. After the order is placed, if the market moves backwards, the EA will add the order again. The number of times and the distance can be set in the parameter. The additional order displayed in the parameter is 5 times, the actual maximum is added 4 times, and the added order will be set immediately. Stop loss, the set stop loss is the sam
ShangXia mt4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
The ShangXia-indicator is suitable for all cycle uses and is also suitable for all market segments. [ShangXia] The upward arrow is the (Buy) signal. [ShangXia] The downward arrow is the (Sell) signal. [ShangXia] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging. Parameter setting description: [alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically ale
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
ZhiBiScalping
Qiuyang Zheng
2.67 (3)
Indicators
ZhiBiScalping is a true manual scalping trading system that is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for all market varieties. After the market price breaks down the Aqua line, you can make a Buy order; continue to break down the Aqua line and increase the Buy amount. If the market price breaks through the red dotted line, you can do the Sell single; continue to break through the Red solid line and increase the Sell single. parameter settings: [SPPeriod]: The main cycle of ZhiBiScalpi
ZhiBiSmart MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiSmart is suitable for all chart cycles of all market varieties. It uses the trend back call to make the bounce band, which will better predict the band and trend. Buy the order: a mark with a green upward arrow; Buy the close: the green cross mark appears; Sell ​​the order: a mark with a yellow downward arrow; Sell ​​the close: a yellow cross mark; parameter settings: [TrendPeriod]: the period of the trend line; [SignalPeriod]: the period of the signal line; [TrendSpread]: The final determi
ZhiBi Fast Scalp MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBi Fast Scalp is a good fast scalping index system. The signal is oscillated according to the trend, and the Buy and Sell signals are frequently given. Suitable for all market varieties and time periods. The up arrow appears to place the order Buy; the down arrow appears to place the order Sell; Parameter setting description: [Signal_line_period]: The average period of the small cycle signal line. [Trend_line_period]: The average period of the large cycle trend line. [Alert_No_Off]: Open or
ZhiBiTMG
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
ZhiBi Dragon MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
Big and small waves
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This is an excellent technical indicator system, which analyzes the periodic upward or downward trading trends from small, medium and large aspects. Period1 in the parameter is a small time period, Period2 is a medium time period, and Period3 is a large time period; small_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 1, middle_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 2, and big_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 3 ;alert is the switch of the warning button, Mail is the switch of sending email, and
AJiBoLangMT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals, the signal accuracy is good. Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single. After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order. After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a cer
ZhiBiSmart MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiSmart is suitable for all chart cycles of all market varieties. It uses the trend back call to make the bounce band, which will better predict the band and trend. Buy the order: a mark with a green upward arrow; Buy the close: the green cross mark appears; Sell ​​the order: a mark with a yellow downward arrow; Sell ​​the close: a yellow cross mark; parameter settings: [TrendPeriod]: the period of the trend line; [SignalPeriod]: the period of the signal line; [TrendSpread]: The final determi
ZhiBiTMG MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
ZhiBi Dragon MT5
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
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