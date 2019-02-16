This indicator is suitable for any variety on MT4 and any cycle, but the most suitable cycle is 30 minutes and 4 hours. It is simple to use, the arrows will never change, no drift, no backfire.





The principle of this index is based on ATR and custom MA, combined with mixed computing, developed, high accuracy.





Buy: Look at the green up arrow;





Sell: Look at the red down arrow.





The arrow appears and orders immediately!





It is suggested that the two cycles should be looked at together, which is to refer to the trend of the big cycle (after the big arrows in the big cycle have passed), and then look at the arrows in the small cycle! _______





Indicator URL：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller