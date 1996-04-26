ZhiBiTMG

ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles.
Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend.
This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules.
Instructions for use:
  • The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by default, only the order signals of the two lines are turned on, and the order signal of any line can be turned on or off in the parameter.
  • The blue line is the upward trend line (Buy), a total of three lines; by default, only the order signals of the two lines are turned on, and the order signal of any line can be turned on or off in the parameter.
Parameter Description:
  • [Arrow_Sell_Down_1]: The next single signal of the downward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Buy_UP_1]: The first single signal of the upward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Sell_Down_2]: The next single signal of the downward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Buy_UP_2]: The next single signal of the upward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Sell_Down_3]: The next single signal of the downward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the off state;
  • [Arrow_Buy_UP_3]: The third order signal of the upward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the off state;
  • [Alert_No_Off]: Open or close the pop-up message; true=on, false=off;
  • [SendMail_No_Off]: Email on or off; true=on, false=off;
  • [SendNotification_No_Off]: The message is pushed to the mobile terminal on or off; true=on, false=off;
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
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