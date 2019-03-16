ShangXia mt4

The ShangXia-indicator is suitable for all cycle uses and is also suitable for all market segments.
  • [ShangXia] The upward arrow is the (Buy) signal.
  • [ShangXia] The downward arrow is the (Sell) signal.
  • [ShangXia] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging.

Parameter setting description:

  • [alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if set to false, it will not alert.
  • [sendmail_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.
  • [sendnotification_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent.

More useful indicator URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller
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