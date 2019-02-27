AJiBoLangMT4

This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals

Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single.

After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order.

After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a certain distance, then the Sell order can be sold.

If the yellow line is in the middle and you haven't made any orders yet, then if the yellow line folds back up, you can make a Buy order, and the accuracy of this order will be higher.

If the yellow line is in the middle and you haven't made any orders yet, then if the yellow line folds back down, you can do a Sell single, and the accuracy of this order will be higher.

Parameter Description:

[alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if set to false, it will not alert.

[sendmail_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.

[sendnotification_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent.

[UP_Line]: This is the upper horizontal line of the indicator. The default is 85.

[DOWN_Line]: This is the lower horizontal line of the indicator. The default is 15.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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This ZiYouShua Dan Wang EA can only be used in EURGBP's 30-minute cycle。 EURGBP M30 The following is the introduction of the parameters: [Daily_Profit_Value_Switch] If set to: true, that is, [Profit_as_of_today] will no longer be billed when it reaches. [Profit_as_of_today] Is the profit greater than 100 on that day, and if it is greater than 100, it will not open on that day? Single_switch_on_Friday If set to: false; that is, no warehouse on Fridays, because Fridays are generally relati
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ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles. Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend. This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules. Instructions for use: The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by de
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Qiuyang Zheng
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[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend! Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend. The probability of the signal is divided into three levels:
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This is an excellent technical indicator system, which analyzes the periodic upward or downward trading trends from small, medium and large aspects. Period1 in the parameter is a small time period, Period2 is a medium time period, and Period3 is a large time period; small_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 1, middle_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 2, and big_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 3 ;alert is the switch of the warning button, Mail is the switch of sending email, and
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AJiBoLangMT5
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This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals, the signal accuracy is good. Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single. After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order. After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a cer
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Qiuyang Zheng
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Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
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