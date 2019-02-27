AJiBoLangMT4

This AJiBoLang indicator is suitable for all cycles of the signal, very suitable for short-term signals





Just look at the arrows on the chart and make a single order. The green arrow is the Buy single and the red arrow is the Sell single.





After making the Buy order, if the yellow line goes up to the upper level and travels a certain distance, then you can sell the Buy order.





After making the Sell single, if the yellow line goes to the lower level and travels a certain distance, then the Sell order can be sold.





If the yellow line is in the middle and you haven't made any orders yet, then if the yellow line folds back up, you can make a Buy order, and the accuracy of this order will be higher.





If the yellow line is in the middle and you haven't made any orders yet, then if the yellow line folds back down, you can do a Sell single, and the accuracy of this order will be higher.





Parameter Description:





[alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if set to false, it will not alert.





[sendmail_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.





[sendnotification_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent.





[UP_Line]: This is the upper horizontal line of the indicator. The default is 85.





[DOWN_Line]: This is the lower horizontal line of the indicator. The default is 15.