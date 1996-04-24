ZhiBiTMG MT5

ZhiBiTMG is a collection of trends and martingale indicators for all market segments and all chart cycles.
Many indicators on the market violate the trend but claim to be accurate, but is it really accurate? In fact, it is not accurate! Because the market must go with the trend.
This ZhiBiTMG indicator gives the Martingale signal on the premise of the trend. This will be in line with market rules.
Instructions for use:
  • The red line is the downward trend line (Sell), a total of three lines; by default, only the order signals of the two lines are turned on, and the order signal of any line can be turned on or off in the parameter.
  • The blue line is the upward trend line (Buy), a total of three lines; by default, only the order signals of the two lines are turned on, and the order signal of any line can be turned on or off in the parameter.
Parameter Description:
  • [Arrow_Sell_Down_1]: The next single signal of the downward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Buy_UP_1]: The first single signal of the upward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Sell_Down_2]: The next single signal of the downward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Buy_UP_2]: The next single signal of the upward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the open state;
  • [Arrow_Sell_Down_3]: The next single signal of the downward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the off state;
  • [Arrow_Buy_UP_3]: The third order signal of the upward trend line is turned on or off, and the default is the off state;
  • [Alert_No_Off]: Open or close the pop-up message; true=on, false=off;
  • [SendMail_No_Off]: Email on or off; true=on, false=off;
  • [SendNotification_No_Off]: The message is pushed to the mobile terminal on or off; true=on, false=off;
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