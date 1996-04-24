ZhiBi Dragon MT5

[ZhiBi Dragon] is based on the principle of oscillation, which can predict the horizontal arrangement and trend form of the market, and then give the order signal according to the market form, and also the probability of the signal and the quality of the trend!
  • Green, red and water-green, the three thin lines upward through the yellow line is the upward trend, the three thin lines downward through the yellow line is the downward trend.
  • The probability of the signal is divided into three levels: 25% or 50% or 75%. The higher the probability, the higher the accuracy. (Buy is the signal to pay the bill, Sell is the signal to sell the order; Top is likely to reach the top, the market may go down; Low is likely to reach the lower part, the market may go up).
  • The quality of the signal is divided into two levels: 30% or 70%. The higher the quality, the higher the accuracy. (Up is the upward trend, Down is the downward trend, and Caution! is the horizontal alignment of the market).
parameter settings:
  • [Waves] is the fluctuation range. The larger the value, the more stable. The smaller the value, the more aggressive it is. It is recommended to set it between 20-60.
  • [WinAlerts] Open or close the pop-up message; true=on, false=off;
  • [MessageAlerts] message is pushed to the mobile terminal on or off; true = on, false = off;
  • [eMailAlerts] Email on or off; true=on, false=off;






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5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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