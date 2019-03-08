ZhiBiZZD MT4

1.5
[ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The indicator is suitable for all cycles and is suitable for all market varieties.

[ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The downward arrow is the signal of (Sell).

[ZhiBiZZD_MT4] The upward arrow is the signal of (Buy).

[ZhiBiZZD_MT4] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging.

Parameter setting description:

[alert_NO_OFF]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if set to false, it will not alert.

[sendmail_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.

[sendnotification_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent.

Indicator URL：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller


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lgonah
264
lgonah 2020.05.22 10:38 
 

Useless! The indicator just freezes the platform. Frustrated!

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.11.10 08:06 
 

Good Signals but very resource intensive inspite of the author multiple updates.

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