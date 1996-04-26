ZhiBiSmart MT4

ZhiBiSmart is suitable for all chart cycles of all market varieties. It uses the trend back call to make the bounce band, which will better predict the band and trend.
  • Buy the order: a mark with a green upward arrow;
  • Buy the close: the green cross mark appears;
  • Sell ​​the order: a mark with a yellow downward arrow;
  • Sell ​​the close: a yellow cross mark;
parameter settings:
  • [TrendPeriod]: the period of the trend line;
  • [SignalPeriod]: the period of the signal line;
  • [TrendSpread]: The final determined spread of the trend line;
  • [Alert_No_Off]: Open or close the pop-up message; true=on, false=off;
  • [SendMail_No_Off]: Email on or off; true=on, false=off;
  • [SendNotification_No_Off]: The message is pushed to the mobile terminal on or off; true=on, false=off;
  • [UpArrowMessage]: The content of the message sent when the upward arrow appears;
  • [DownArrowMessage]: The content of the message sent when the downward arrow appears;
  • [UpCloseMessage]: The content of the message sent when the fork of the up order is closed;
  • [DownCloseMessage]: The content of the message sent when the fork of the down order is closed;
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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