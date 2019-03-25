ZhiBiScalping is a true manual scalping trading system that is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for all market varieties.





After the market price breaks down the Aqua line, you can make a Buy order; continue to break down the Aqua line and increase the Buy amount.





If the market price breaks through the red dotted line, you can do the Sell single; continue to break through the Red solid line and increase the Sell single.





parameter settings:





[SPPeriod]: The main cycle of ZhiBiScalping.

[ATRMultiplier1]: ATR multiple used by the dotted line.

[ATRMultiplier2]: ATR multiple used by the solid line.

[ATRPeriod]: ATR cycle.

[alertsMessage]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if it is set to false, it will not alert.

[alertsEmail]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.



[alertsSound]: This is the voice prompt switch, set to true, if there is an arrow, there will be a sound; if set to false, no sound will be produced.

[alertsNotification]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent. More useful indicator URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller



