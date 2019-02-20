ZhiBiJuJi MT4

The ZhiBiJuJi indicator analysis system uses a powerful internal loop to call its own external indicators, and then calls the analysis before and after the cycle.

The data calculation of this indicator analysis system is very complicated (calling before and after the cycle), so the hysteresis of the signal is reduced, and the accuracy of the advance prediction is achieved.

This indicator can be used in all cycles on MT4, and is most suitable for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours.

Buy:

When the Magenta line appears and the Magenta line is above the 0 axis, you can place an order for Buy!

Sell:

When the Lime line appears and the Lime line is below the 0 axis, you can place a sell (Sell)!

Precautions:

If the opposite signal appears after the order is placed, the best way is to immediately close the stop loss and then reverse the order!

Because there is an anti-signal after the order is placed, the loss of the position order at this time will be small, so there will be no big loss in the stop loss!

We need to grab a large band for profit, and this indicator has a strong ability to capture large bands! And the hysteresis is very small!