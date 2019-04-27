ZhiBi Fast Scalp MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 27 April 2019
- Activations: 10
ZhiBi Fast Scalp is a good fast scalping index system. The signal is oscillated according to the trend, and the Buy and Sell signals are frequently given. Suitable for all market varieties and time periods.
The up arrow appears to place the order Buy; the down arrow appears to place the order Sell;
Parameter setting description:
- [Signal_line_period]: The average period of the small cycle signal line.
- [Trend_line_period]: The average period of the large cycle trend line.
- [Alert_No_Off]: Open or close the pop-up message; true=on, false=off;
- [SendMail_No_Off]: Email on or off; true=on, false=off;
- [SendNotification_No_Off]: The message is pushed to the mobile terminal on or off; true=on, false=off;
More useful indicator URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller